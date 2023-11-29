Love Island’s Ella Thomas relies on this £5.96 moisturiser for ‘flawless skin’

Ella Thomas may be best known for starring in Love Island season 10, alongside now-boyfriend Tyrique Hyde, but the 23-year-old is definitely one to watch. Just months after leaving the villa, Ella secured the ultimate bag - a shiny PLT deal - and now is a regular face on the red carpet, as well as sharing her new-found boujee life with her 980k Instagram followers.

However, there is one thing we hard relate to and it's her super simple skincare routine. Yep, no fancy-schmancy La Mer face creams around here.

During a Q&A on her Instagram page, Ella replied to a fan's question which asked, 'Your skin is flawless! Please share your skincare routine and products.'

Ella replied holding a bottle of an empty Weleda Skin Food Light with the caption, 'My favvv moisturiser as you can see I've rinsed it lol. I get it from Boots [sic]'.

Despite its affordable price tag, Weleda Skin Food is a massive hit with celebrities, with everyone from Molly-Mae Hague to MAFS UK's Adrienne Naylor swearing by the age-old classic.

In fact, Love Island alumni, Mary Bedford previously shared how using Weleda Skin Food as a primer was a secret she learned from make-up artists whilst modelling for Boohoo.

Mary revealed, "This is so hydrating, nearly everywhere I work [as a model] uses this on me, it must be the best thing to use."

Then the plot thickens as it turns out Mary pretty much #influenced the entire season 7 villa into using Weleda Skin Food including Chloe Burrows who said: "Well, Mary actually got me into this on Love Island. It's the Weleda Skin Food and it's bloody brilliant."

Ella Thomas is a big fan of the light version, which is great for anyone with oilier skin or who doesn't enjoy using thick creams, but still wants a hunky dose of hydration on a budget.

Weleda Skin Food Light is free from synthetic preservatives, fragrances, and colourants and can be used on the face or body. If you want that really dewy effect with your make-up, it's the perfect primer - simply apply it as your final skincare step.