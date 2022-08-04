Millie Court shares brunette hair transformation following Liam Reardon split and WOW

Millie Court walked onto our screens back in 2021 and graced us with her humour, great fashion sense, and OF COURSE, an always on-point blonde hairdo. From her killer ASOS collection to her Eyelure lashes, we'll buy pretty much anything she touches. Which is probably why we're eating cereal for dinner these days.

We've come to expect certain things from lovely Millie since we met her in fact, in the nicest possible way, up until now, stylistically she's been pretty predictable (not a read, 'pretty' is the operative word there) - until this week, when she got tongues wagging and eyes widening after she shared a snap of herself as a brunette.

In a recent Instagram story, Millie revealed that she was in two minds about changing her hair (probably a result of her split from Liam Reardon after almost a year together 💔 new hair, new you and all that) and had some fans telling her that she should go brunette.

Sharing a snap of herself with blonde AND brunette hair - the result of amazing technology because there's no way Millie can switch between the two without some damage to her gorgeous locks - Millie explained, "Some of you guys telling me to go brunette...gal I was BORN to be a blondie. Always and forever, brown hair is just an absolute NO GO on me 😂."

©Instagram @milliecourt

Millie is slightly wrong, though, as she did step away from her blonde hair back in June when she took to TikTok to debut a dramatic longer wavy blonde look with trendy dark roots that gave us serious early 00s vibes.

We've all got to take a step away from blonde at some point in our lives, but we just weren't expecting it so soon from Millie. Saying that, we kind of love it.. Very emo rock chick meets final girl in a horror film in Ibiza.

Fans were living for the edgy new summer look on our Millie.

One commented, "THE HAIR ✨OBSESSED✨".

Another wrote, "omg her hair i love it".

No, WE are obsessed, Mills. We're taking this TikTok straight to the salon.

Get Millie Court's gorgeous shiny hair this summer

Earlier this year, the Love Island queen took to Instagram to show off her gorgeous shiny hair. The miracle product behind it? L'Oreal Elvive's Hydra Hyaluronic range, and specifically the Hydra Hyaluronic Serum (£6.49). Months later and we're still obsessed (with the both the quality and the price).

In the video posted to Instagram, Millie filmed herself using the Elvive shampoo and conditioner, before spraying Elvive's £6.49 Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Serum all over her hair. The final clip was of Millie (iconically) showing off her luscious blonde mane - and we didn't need more convincing than that, TBH.

Millie captioned the video, saying: " [ it ] leaves my hair hydrated for 72 hours, my hair looks so much bouncier and shiner with no weigh down at all."

The serum in question is Infused with a two per cent Care Complex with hyaluronic acid - a renowned hydrator - and aims at nourishing dehydrated hair that is suffering from a lack of bounce and frizziness.

It also boasts nearly 400 five-star reviews on Boots, with comments such as: "Love love love, so hydrating and moisturising" and "Wow, what a product!! It’s absolutely fab!"

Although this product is overall chefs kiss, comments on Millie's video dissuade those with hair extensions from using the range, due to the fact that the products include sulfate, an ingredient known to break down bonds. So, faux hair girls, feel free to give this one a miss.

If you're interested in gorgeous bouncy locks, just like Mill's, shop the L'Oreal Hydra Hyaluronic Serum and shampoo and conditioner below.

Gallery SHOP: The Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Range 1 of 3 2 of 3 3 of 3