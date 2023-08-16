Tell your friends: boho belts are officially back in fashion

Although summer hasn't really been summering this year, festival season is still going ahead. As seen on Instagram, Love Island's Millie Court is getting her best festival outfits ready, and we noticed this iconic noughties accessory making an appearance. That's right, the noughties are calling... and they want their boho belts back.

Taking to her Instagram, Millie posted the ultimate festival haul that has us obsessed. With disco cowgirl still in full swing, it's no surprise we've seen festival fashion with hints of Western influence. That being said, we caught a glimpse of the former Love Island winner wearing a cowgirl-inspired disc belt that's truly giving nostalgia.

If you grew up in the early noughties, chances are you owned one of these disc belts. As with all Y2K trends, opinions are divided. But we're here for it and TikTok can't get enough either. Listen, if they were good enough to make it on to the red carpet back in the day - and they're good enough for Millie Court - then they're good enough for us. Even Molly Marsh was spotted wearing one on her Instagram.

A fan of Millie Court's outfits? Then, look no further. We've found the best boho belts inspired by her outfit, including a very similar disc belt from Boohoo (given that her exact one from PLT sold out super fast). So, if you want in on this trend that's been all over TikTok, shop the best disc belts before they sell out. Here are our favourite picks below.

SHOP: The best boho belts on the high street

1. Round Disc Buckle Belt Boohoo Price: £ 14 (was £18)

3. Faux Leather Studded Circle Belt Boohoo Price: £ 21 (was £28)

5. UO Large Concho Belt Urban Outfitters Price: £ 36

6. Follow Your Arrow Belt Free People Price: £ 88

7. UO Mini Leather Concho Belt Urban Outfitters Price: £ 46

What is a boho belt?

Boho belts, sometimes called 'disc belts', are chunky belts that are (yep, you guessed it) made up of a disc-shaped design. They were a staple in noughties Y2K fashion, and they're now making a comeback. As seen on Millie Court, we've also spotted them on Lottie Moss, as well as all over TikTok.

How to style a boho belt?

On Instagram, Millie did a reel showcasing her brown disc belt from PrettyLittleThing. She styled her belt with a cream knit dress, statement gold jewellery and a pair of brown suede boots. Similarly, you could easily wear it over a crochet dress with a pair of sandals for the perfect summer 'fit.

Or, you could go all-out noughties and style it with a denim mini-skirt. Either that, or style it over the top of a flowy boho maxi skirt. Throw on a pair of cowboy boots and you're good to go. We could totally see Paris Hilton wearing an outfit like this. That's hot.