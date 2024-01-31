The Love Island girls can’t stop wearing this cute accessory – and neither can we

Love Island is bringing back the best hair bows in a big way. And, we're calling it - bows are going to be the ultimate 'it' girl accessory this season. As spotted on Georgia Harrison, Georgia Steel and Molly Smith during their time in the villa, the Love Island girls are really making a name for the hair accessory,
Given the influence of Lana Del Rey, Sofia Coppola's Priscilla and the rise of the coquette aesthetic, it's no surprise that hair bows are trending right now. It's official - we've officially entered our lover girl era and this accessory is here to stay. After all, bows and ribbons are the most unreal way to add a dreamy vibe to any outfit.
Whether it's a soft pink bow as seen on Georgia Harrison, or a sleek black ribbon that Georgia Steel wore on her date with bombshell, Tom Clare, we've got heart eyes for this stunning hair accessory. Honestly, what better time to wear one - especially with Valentine's Day around the corner and date nights on the horizon? We know, right.
If you're head over heels for hair bows and you're wondering where to shop the best, we've found some of the cutest bows and ribbons to make your outfits complete. Don't mind us, we'll be wearing these for the foreseeable. Shop our top picks below.
SHOP: The best hair bows as seen on Love Island
Description
In cream, black, navy blue and red, this timeless satin hair bow from Stradivarius is classy,
Description
Or, go for a coquette vibe with these petite satin bows from Free People. A gorgeous selection of
Description
Inspired by Lana Del Rey's latest collaboration with SKIMS, this chiffon blue hair bow from Etsy
Description
With a more delicate feel, the Vera Lace Bow from Free People adds a girly touch to any hairstyle.
Description
Like the one Georgia Steel wore on her date with Tom, this long satin hair bow from Urban
Description
Another trending aesthetic we've seen plenty of is balletcore, and this Anthropologie pleated bow
Description
Go all out with this bow hairclip decorated with stunning pearls. Originally from Never Fully
Description
Main image credit: ITV
Samantha Price is a Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Product Writer at heat. With two years of experience at Bauer, she has worked on several projects, from championing the heat newsletters to writing expertly crafted buying guides.