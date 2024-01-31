The Love Island girls can’t stop wearing this cute accessory – and neither can we

Love Island is bringing back the best hair bows in a big way. And, we're calling it - bows are going to be the ultimate 'it' girl accessory this season. As spotted on Georgia Harrison, Georgia Steel and Molly Smith during their time in the villa, the Love Island girls are really making a name for the hair accessory,

Given the influence of Lana Del Rey, Sofia Coppola's Priscilla and the rise of the coquette aesthetic, it's no surprise that hair bows are trending right now. It's official - we've officially entered our lover girl era and this accessory is here to stay. After all, bows and ribbons are the most unreal way to add a dreamy vibe to any outfit.

©itv picture desk

Whether it's a soft pink bow as seen on Georgia Harrison, or a sleek black ribbon that Georgia Steel wore on her date with bombshell, Tom Clare, we've got heart eyes for this stunning hair accessory. Honestly, what better time to wear one - especially with Valentine's Day around the corner and date nights on the horizon? We know, right.

©itv picture desk

If you're head over heels for hair bows and you're wondering where to shop the best, we've found some of the cutest bows and ribbons to make your outfits complete. Don't mind us, we'll be wearing these for the foreseeable. Shop our top picks below.

SHOP: The best hair bows as seen on Love Island

Main image credit: ITV