  1. Home|
  2. Shopping|
  3. Fashion

The Love Island girls can’t stop wearing this cute accessory – and neither can we

We're in our lover girl era

love-island-hair-bows
by Samantha Price |
Updated
1
Stradivarius Satin Bow

Stradivarius Satin Bow

2
Free People Petite Bow

Free People Petite Bow

3
Chiffon Blue Hair Bow

Chiffon Blue Hair Bow

4
Free People Vera Lace Bow

Free People Vera Lace Bow

5
Urban Outfitters Long Satin Bow Hair Clip

Urban Outfitters Long Satin Bow Hair Clip

6
Anthropologie Pleated Bow Barrette Hair Clip

Anthropologie Pleated Bow Barrette Hair Clip

7
ASOS, Never Fully Dressed Pearl Bow Hairclip

ASOS, Never Fully Dressed Pearl Bow Hairclip

8
ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Red Velvet Bow

ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Red Velvet Bow

Love Island is bringing back the best hair bows in a big way. And, we're calling it - bows are going to be the ultimate 'it' girl accessory this season. As spotted on Georgia Harrison, Georgia Steel and Molly Smith during their time in the villa, the Love Island girls are really making a name for the hair accessory,

Given the influence of Lana Del Rey, Sofia Coppola's Priscilla and the rise of the coquette aesthetic, it's no surprise that hair bows are trending right now. It's official - we've officially entered our lover girl era and this accessory is here to stay. After all, bows and ribbons are the most unreal way to add a dreamy vibe to any outfit.

love-island-hair-bows-2
©itv picture desk

Whether it's a soft pink bow as seen on Georgia Harrison, or a sleek black ribbon that Georgia Steel wore on her date with bombshell, Tom Clare, we've got heart eyes for this stunning hair accessory. Honestly, what better time to wear one - especially with Valentine's Day around the corner and date nights on the horizon? We know, right.

love-island-hair-bows-2
©itv picture desk

If you're head over heels for hair bows and you're wondering where to shop the best, we've found some of the cutest bows and ribbons to make your outfits complete. Don't mind us, we'll be wearing these for the foreseeable. Shop our top picks below.

SHOP: The best hair bows as seen on Love Island

1.

Stradivarius Satin Bow

Stradivarius Satin BowStradivarius
Price: £7.99

www.stradivarius.com

Description

In cream, black, navy blue and red, this timeless satin hair bow from Stradivarius is classy,

Stradivarius Satin Bow
Price: £7.99

www.stradivarius.com

2.

Free People Petite Bow

Free People Petite BowFree People
Price: £10

www.freepeople.com

Description

Or, go for a coquette vibe with these petite satin bows from Free People. A gorgeous selection of

Free People Petite Bow
Price: £10

www.freepeople.com

3.

Chiffon Blue Hair Bow

Chiffon Blue Hair Bow Etsy
Price: £12.60 (was £18+)

www.etsy.com

Description

Inspired by Lana Del Rey's latest collaboration with SKIMS, this chiffon blue hair bow from Etsy

Chiffon Blue Hair Bow
Price: £12.60 (was £18+)

www.etsy.com

4.

Free People Vera Lace Bow

Free People Vera Lace BowFree People
Price: £20

www.freepeople.com

Description

With a more delicate feel, the Vera Lace Bow from Free People adds a girly touch to any hairstyle.

Free People Vera Lace Bow
Price: £20

www.freepeople.com

5.

Urban Outfitters Long Satin Bow Hair Clip

Urban Outfitters Long Satin Bow Hair ClipUrban Outfitters
Price: £12

www.urbanoutfitters.com

Description

Like the one Georgia Steel wore on her date with Tom, this long satin hair bow from Urban

Urban Outfitters Long Satin Bow Hair Clip
Price: £12

www.urbanoutfitters.com

6.

Anthropologie Pleated Bow Barrette Hair Clip

Anthropologie Pleated Bow Barrette Hair ClipAnthropologie
Price: £22

www.anthropologie.com

Description

Another trending aesthetic we've seen plenty of is balletcore, and this Anthropologie pleated bow

Anthropologie Pleated Bow Barrette Hair Clip
Price: £22

www.anthropologie.com

7.

ASOS, Never Fully Dressed Pearl Bow Hairclip

ASOS, Never Fully Dressed Pearl Bow HairclipASOS
Price: £29

www.asos.com

Description

Go all out with this bow hairclip decorated with stunning pearls. Originally from Never Fully

ASOS, Never Fully Dressed Pearl Bow Hairclip
Price: £29

www.asos.com

8.

ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Red Velvet Bow

ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Red Velvet BowASOS
Price: £15.99

www.asos.com

Description

As well as in a [soft

ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Red Velvet Bow
Price: £15.99

www.asos.com

Main image credit: ITV

Samantha Price is a Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Product Writer at heat. With two years of experience at Bauer, she has worked on several projects, from championing the heat newsletters to writing expertly crafted buying guides.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us