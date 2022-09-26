11 of our fave sweater vests that will get you ready for autumn

Let's face it girls - once September rolls around, we have no choice but to make room in our wardrobes for cosy knitwear and jumpers, because those summer months are long gone.
And if there's one item of clothing that truly radiates autumn energy, it has to be the sweater vest.
We're all thinking the same thing - will sweater vests ever go out of style? The short answer: no.
Since its peak popularity back in the '70s, sweater vests have made a reoccurrence in wardrobes every year.
And with celebs like Kendall Jenner and Emma Chamberlain rockin' the wardrobe staple, it's no surprise that many of us are on the lookout for one this autumn.
But, if you're new to the sweater vest bandwagon, don't worry. We've found the best sweater vests on the market RN.
How to style a sweater vest
Lucky for us, sweater vests are one thing: versatile. They can be dressed up or dressed down and can work for either a casual trip to Starbucks or for a sophisticated evening sipping cocktails in your nearest Slug & Lettuce.
Layering your clothes is one of the most important steps in perfectly styling knitwear - especially when it comes to sweater vests.
Pair a structured or oversized shirt with your fave sweater vest for a business casual look and opt for tailored trousers and loafers.
If you're looking to go more casual, a nude or white t-shirt will look great underneath with either a skirt or a pair of trusty jeans on the bottom.
Add your favourite jacket or coat and you're ready to go.
SHOP: The best women's sweater vests 2022
Who doesn't love a good dogtooth pattern? This oversized NaaNaa sweater vest is perfect for nailing that chic autumn/winter look.
To live out your pastel-core dreams, follow these steps. One: buy this v-neck sweater. Two: wear it.
We're all in agreement that brown is the official colour of autumn, right? Great. This sweater vest from Nasty Gal deserves a spot in your AW wardrobe.
If you really want to nail that preppy '90s look, this varsity vest from ISawItFirst is the one for you. Hit a home run and order the matching shorts, too, for the perfect lounge combo.
The perfect black sweater vest to wear to the office. And to the shops. Annnd on a weekend trip. Basically, wear it at all times.
If there were ever an award for the sweater vest that was most aesthetically pleasing, this one from Hollister would take the cake.
This groovy sweater vest from ASOS is perfect for those of us who aren't quite ready to let go of the summer festival vibes just yet.
Buttoned up, buttoned down, you decide. The perfect transitional sweater vest - brought to you by Missguided.
This sweater vest from Cotton:On is ideal for layering.
This Noisy May sweater vest may be cropped, but it's fully fashion-forward. Pair with a white t-shirt and you're ready for a trip to Starbucks.
A classic v-neck with a fair isle twist, this sweater vest will have you living out your best cosy dreams.