11 of our fave sweater vests that will get you ready for autumn

Let's face it girls - once September rolls around, we have no choice but to make room in our wardrobes for cosy knitwear and jumpers, because those summer months are long gone.

And if there's one item of clothing that truly radiates autumn energy, it has to be the sweater vest.

We're all thinking the same thing - will sweater vests ever go out of style? The short answer: no.

Since its peak popularity back in the '70s, sweater vests have made a reoccurrence in wardrobes every year.

And with celebs like Kendall Jenner and Emma Chamberlain rockin' the wardrobe staple, it's no surprise that many of us are on the lookout for one this autumn.

But, if you're new to the sweater vest bandwagon, don't worry. We've found the best sweater vests on the market RN.

How to style a sweater vest

Lucky for us, sweater vests are one thing: versatile. They can be dressed up or dressed down and can work for either a casual trip to Starbucks or for a sophisticated evening sipping cocktails in your nearest Slug & Lettuce.

Layering your clothes is one of the most important steps in perfectly styling knitwear - especially when it comes to sweater vests.

Pair a structured or oversized shirt with your fave sweater vest for a business casual look and opt for tailored trousers and loafers.

If you're looking to go more casual, a nude or white t-shirt will look great underneath with either a skirt or a pair of trusty jeans on the bottom.

Add your favourite jacket or coat and you're ready to go.