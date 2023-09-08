  1. Home|
The best flared leggings for ultimate comfort and style

Yoga pants are in.

by Caitlin Casey |
Posted
1
Gymshark Crossover Flared Leggings
2
Lululemon Nulu Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant
3
Topshop Skinny Rib Flared Trouser In Black
4
TALA SkinLuxe High Waisted Flared Legging
5
Sweaty Betty Soft Sculpt Flare Yoga Trousers
6
Hollister Ultra High-Rise Crossover Waist Flared Leggings
7
Adanola Yoga Pant
If there's something we always want to ensure when we're putting on our best leggings, it's that we've got a pair of seamless, stretchy and of course, flared leggings to choose from. Those infamous previously known yoga pants are always popping back up, and are a perfect way to take an outfit from casual to effortless (but still comfy).

Because, comfort is key after all - and sometimes our gym leggings just don't cut it when we want to look a little cuter. Say bye-bye to those jean days because flared leggings are the ultimate medium that will make it look like you've made an effort, when really you haven't. We won't tell anyone.

heat's best flared leggings, at a glance:

Best all-around flared leggings: Gymshark Crossover Flared Leggings, £45 on Gymshark

Best luxury flared leggings: Lululemon Nulu Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant, £108 on Lululemon

Best casual flared leggings: Topshop Skinny Rib Flared Trouser In Black, £16.50 on ASOS

hailey bieber wearing flared leggings on getty images
Hailey Bieber ©getty images

You just need to look at fashion icon and supermodel Hailey Bieber to see all of the inspiration you need to invest in a sassy pair of flares.

Whether you want to shop at TALA, Lululemon, Gymshark or ASOS (maybe all four?!), here are the best places to shop flared leggings on the high street right now. As seen on A-listers, they're totally worth the investment. Remember to look at sizes for plus size leggings, petite and tall lengths and more - if you're really looking for specifics. There's something for everyone here.

SHOP: The best flared leggings to buy right now

1. Gymshark Crossover Flared Leggings

Best all-around flared leggings

Gymshark Crossover Flared Leggings
Price: £45

uk.shop.gymshark.com

Description

If you're looking for a pair of flared leggings that are comfy, buttery and going to last you for

Pros

  • Buttery fabric makes them a perfect everyday pair
  • Also available in a tall size
  • Crossover waist is smoothing and shaping

Cons

  • Not a petite option
2. Lululemon Nulu Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant

Best luxury flared leggings

Lululemon Nulu Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant
Price: £108

www.lululemon.co.uk

Description

If you know about your gym wear, then there's a high chance you already know about these Lululemon

Pros

  • A super high waist makes for a smooth silhouette
  • Back pocket for added efficiency
  • Nulu fabric is exclusive to Lululemon

Cons

  • Can be quite tight above the waist
3. Topshop Skinny Rib Flared Trouser In Black

Best casual flared leggings

Topshop Skinny Rib Flared Trouser In Black
Price: £16.50 (was £22)

www.asos.com

Description

If you're not too worried about wearing your leggings to the gym and just want a pair you can

Pros

  • Ribbed texture is super smoothing
  • Also available as a petite length

Cons

  • Not workout friendly
4. TALA SkinLuxe High Waisted Flared Legging

Best flared leggings with size ranges

TALA SkinLuxe High Waisted Flared Legging
Price: £56

www.wearetala.com

Description

Known for its sustainable movement, the TALA SkinLuxe High Waisted Flared Leggings come in top for

Pros

  • Second-skin feel
  • Sizes varying from 2XS to 4XL
  • Made with sustainable recycled fibres
  • Available in 33" for tall options

Cons

  • Threads known to come loose
5. Sweaty Betty Soft Sculpt Flare Yoga Trousers

Best flared leggings for yoga

Sweaty Betty Soft Sculpt Flare Yoga Trousers
Price: £90

www.sweatybetty.com

Description

If you're looking for a pair of yoga leggings that are both comfortable as they are sweat-wicking

Pros

  • Made with exercise in mind
  • Sweat-wicking and breathable

Cons

  • Seams may be slightly uncomfortable
6. Hollister Ultra High-Rise Crossover Waist Flared Leggings

Best crossover flared leggings

Hollister Ultra High-Rise Crossover Waist Flared Leggings
Price: £27

www.hollisterco.com

Description

The Hollister brand knows how to make anything effortlessly cool. Invest in the Hollister Ultra

Pros

  • Great value for money
  • Shaping with the crossover waist
  • Available in short, regular or long

Cons

  • Not as suitable for exercise
7. Adanola Yoga Pant

Best subtle flare leggings

Adanola Yoga Pant
Price: £46.99

adanola.com

Description

Adanola leggings

Are there different lengths of flared leggings?

One of the hardest parts of finding the perfect pair of flared leggings is actually finding ones that fit properly. Some of us love ones that sit above the ankle - if you're more into your serious exercise movement - whilst others like them to fall almost floor-length with trends in mind.

Fret not though, because yes, flared leggings come in various lengths, including full-length, ankle-length, and capri-length. The length you choose depends on your personal style and the occasion you plan to wear them, so keep this in mind when buying. Also remember that some brands offer maternity leggings as well as petite, regular and tall sizes, so that's something to look out for too.

Are flared leggings the same as yoga pants?

Now yes, the two are practically interchangeable but they do have subtle differences and not all flared leggings can be called 'yoga pants' realistically. Both are comfortable and often made from stretchy or ribbed leggings whether or not they're made with fitness in mind but flared leggings have a distinct flared or bell-bottom shape at the bottom, while yoga pants will usually have a straight or slightly tapered leg.

Caitlin Casey is a Senior Beauty & Fashion Products Writer for heat, Closer, and Grazia. She covers shopping, women’s lifestyle, popular culture as well as all things trending.

