The best flared leggings for ultimate comfort and style

If there's something we always want to ensure when we're putting on our best leggings, it's that we've got a pair of seamless, stretchy and of course, flared leggings to choose from. Those infamous previously known yoga pants are always popping back up, and are a perfect way to take an outfit from casual to effortless (but still comfy).

Because, comfort is key after all - and sometimes our gym leggings just don't cut it when we want to look a little cuter. Say bye-bye to those jean days because flared leggings are the ultimate medium that will make it look like you've made an effort, when really you haven't. We won't tell anyone.

Best casual flared leggings: Topshop Skinny Rib Flared Trouser In Black, £16.50 on ASOS

You just need to look at fashion icon and supermodel Hailey Bieber to see all of the inspiration you need to invest in a sassy pair of flares.

Whether you want to shop at TALA, Lululemon, Gymshark or ASOS (maybe all four?!), here are the best places to shop flared leggings on the high street right now. As seen on A-listers, they're totally worth the investment. Remember to look at sizes for plus size leggings, petite and tall lengths and more - if you're really looking for specifics. There's something for everyone here.

SHOP: The best flared leggings to buy right now

1. Gymshark Crossover Flared Leggings Best all-around flared leggings Price: £45 uk.shop.gymshark.com Buttery fabric makes them a perfect everyday pair

Also available in a tall size

Crossover waist is smoothing and shaping Cons Not a petite option

2. Lululemon Nulu Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Best luxury flared leggings Price: £108 www.lululemon.co.uk A super high waist makes for a smooth silhouette

Back pocket for added efficiency

Nulu fabric is exclusive to Lululemon Cons Can be quite tight above the waist

3. Topshop Skinny Rib Flared Trouser In Black Best casual flared leggings Price: £16.50 (was £22) www.asos.com Ribbed texture is super smoothing

Also available as a petite length Cons Not workout friendly

4. TALA SkinLuxe High Waisted Flared Legging Best flared leggings with size ranges Price: £56 www.wearetala.com Second-skin feel

Sizes varying from 2XS to 4XL

Made with sustainable recycled fibres

Available in 33" for tall options Cons Threads known to come loose

5. Sweaty Betty Soft Sculpt Flare Yoga Trousers Best flared leggings for yoga Price: £90 www.sweatybetty.com Made with exercise in mind

Sweat-wicking and breathable Cons Seams may be slightly uncomfortable

6. Hollister Ultra High-Rise Crossover Waist Flared Leggings Best crossover flared leggings Price: £27 www.hollisterco.com Great value for money

Shaping with the crossover waist

Available in short, regular or long Cons Not as suitable for exercise

Are there different lengths of flared leggings?

One of the hardest parts of finding the perfect pair of flared leggings is actually finding ones that fit properly. Some of us love ones that sit above the ankle - if you're more into your serious exercise movement - whilst others like them to fall almost floor-length with trends in mind.

Fret not though, because yes, flared leggings come in various lengths, including full-length, ankle-length, and capri-length. The length you choose depends on your personal style and the occasion you plan to wear them, so keep this in mind when buying. Also remember that some brands offer maternity leggings as well as petite, regular and tall sizes, so that's something to look out for too.

Are flared leggings the same as yoga pants?

Now yes, the two are practically interchangeable but they do have subtle differences and not all flared leggings can be called 'yoga pants' realistically. Both are comfortable and often made from stretchy or ribbed leggings whether or not they're made with fitness in mind but flared leggings have a distinct flared or bell-bottom shape at the bottom, while yoga pants will usually have a straight or slightly tapered leg.