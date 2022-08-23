  1. Home
Molly-Mae Hague’s new PLT collection has arrived and it’s serving Kardashian realness

Stunnin' transitional pieces to elevate your wardrobe.

Molly-Mae PrettyLittleThing collection
by Aimee Jakes |
Posted

Love Islander, YouTuber and professional selfie taker, Molly-Mae Hague, is absolutely slaying the game, RN.

From her relatable vlogs and beauty routines to her mega fit lord boyfriend Tommy Fury, we are unashamedly uhhbsessed with the 23-year-old.

She's living her best life as Creative Director for PrettyLittleThing, after signing a SEVEN FIGURE mega-deal with the brand back in 2021, and with the news that Gemma Owen has recently signed a huge deal too, there must be some bottles being popped in the PLT offices right now... 👀

The icing on the cake for a stellar month for the brand? Molly-Mae's latest collection for AW22 has dropped, and it's so chic, we reckon it would make our gal Kimmy K (and Kris, of course) proud.

The latest trend-led collection has everything you need to upgrade your autumn/winter wardrobe, including a range of midi and maxi dresses, cargo pants and a bunch of holiday must-haves if you're heading off for some winter sun. The neutral palette will suit every skin tone and it's available in sizes 4-30, with prices starting at £8.

About her new collection, Molly-Mae said, "I’m so excited for my next collection with PrettyLittleThing, I can’t wait to show you guys what myself and the team have been working on over the last few months. This collection is made for all women which is super important to me, the pieces are wearable and transitional meaning they’ll seamlessly pull your wardrobe together to create so many amazing looks. My main priority is to make sure everyone feels confident and powerful in my collection. Can’t wait for you guys to see it!”

CHECK OUT: The best bits from the new Molly-Mae x PrettyLittleThing collection:

Gallery

Molly-Mae x PLT

Light Khaki Pocket Detail Utility Playsuit
1 of 17

Black Sheer Wrap Tie Fitted Shirt
2 of 17

Multi Abstract Marble Print Cowl Neck Strappy Maxi Dress
3 of 17

Khaki Low Rise Pocket Detail Tie Hem Straight Leg Cargo Trousers
4 of 17

Black Mesh Strappy Bralet
5 of 17

Black Mesh Bodycon Beach Dress
6 of 17

Chocolate Brown Oversized Blazer
7 of 17

Soft Brown Narrow Visor Sunglasses
8 of 17

Sage Green Ring Detail Ruched Halterneck Strappy Bodycon Dress
9 of 17

Multi Abstract Marble Print Satin Bandana
10 of 17

Black Ribbed Bandeau Bodycon Midi Dress
11 of 17

Chocolate Brown Satin Low Rise Wide Leg Trousers
12 of 17

Shop the matching satin shirt (£22).

Chocolate Brown Rib Cut Out Side Midi Dress
13 of 17

Multi Abstract Marble Print Mesh Bodycon Beach Dress
14 of 17

Chocolate Brown Mid Rise Wide Leg Trousers
15 of 17

Shop the matching marble print shirt (£22).

Dark Brown Cross Front Halterneck Wide Leg Jumpsuit
16 of 17

Black Drape Cowl Neck Ruched Halterneck Bodycon Dress
17 of 17

Shop the full collection and the plus-sized ranges on the PLT website.

On stepping into the Creative Director role, Molly-Mae previously exclusively told heat. "I think it's just taking an organic step forward from what I've already been doing with PLT. Obviously, I've been an ambassador for them now for two years and working with him before the show as well, just doing posts of them.

"From the last two years, I've definitely already had a massive creative input, like when we're in meetings, talking about things where influencers may not normally have an input, I've always given my suggestions and put them forward. When Umar stepped forward and said, 'you know, we were thinking about having you as the new creative director', it just felt like a natural step in the right direction.

"I think it had become more than me just being an influencer for PLT and it just felt like the right move for me to make. Obviously, I was honoured and felt very lucky that he trusted me with that role within the brand.

