A guide to the best maternity gym leggings

If you're pregnant and looking for the best maternity gym leggings for your workout sessions, then we've got a guide for selecting only the best. We know how hard it is to get the best leggings that fit you properly in all the right places - and that's even without being pregnant.

Too tight and they'll dig in, too loose and they'll roll down. Sometimes, even the hip-to-waist ratio is just completely, well, off. Ugh, it just feels like you can't win. But, maternity gym leggings are designed to fit you and your bump comfortably so you can work out without the added hassle.

Even if you're not hitting the gym, maternity leggings are a fab option to throw on if you're having a can't-be-bothered-with-anything lounge day. Some of them even come with pockets for all of your essentials when you've got your hands full (and you will soon enough!) Luckily, there are even postnatal leggings for after your pregnancy, which means you're really getting use out of them.

Maternity gym leggings are usually made from breathable, sweat-wicking fabric so they're guaranteed to be your new fave comfort pair, even for your everyday. So, after the best gym leggings to see you through your pregnancy? We've found the best from Adidas, Amazon and more so that you can attend that yoga session with ease. Here's our faves on the high street to shop now.

1. Adidas Maternity 7/8 Yoga Leggings Editor's Choice Adidas Price: £ 38 www.adidas.co.uk View offer Description Having looked everywhere on the internet for the best maternity gym leggings, the Adidas Maternity ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Sizes run from a 2XS to a 2XL

AEROREADY material absorbs moisture

A comfortable stretch-fit Cons One reviewer said the material bobbled

2. POSHDIVAH Women's Maternity Workout Leggings Best highly rated maternity gym leggings Amazon Price: £ 36.01 View offer Description As the maternity gym leggings with the highest ratings, the POSHDIVAH Women's Maternity Workout ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Thousands of highly rated reviews

Loads of different designs to choose from

Special waist design for support Cons May take a while with shipping

3. MP Women's Power Maternity Leggings Best budget maternity gym leggings Myprotein Price: £ 18.99 (was £38) www.myprotein.com View offer Description Going fast at Myprotein, the MP Women's Power Maternity Leggings are the ultimate budget maternity ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Sizes run from a 2XS to a 2XL

Has concealed pockets

An affordable price range Cons One reviewer said the length may be long

4. Nike One High-Waisted Maternity Leggings Best bestselling maternity gym leggings Nike Price: £ 64.95 www.nike.com View offer Description The Nike One High-Waisted Maternity Leggings are bestsellers on the website and can be worn ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Can be worn during pregnancy and postnatal

Three design choices are available

Come highly recommended Cons The sizing may run small

5. Pink Soda PSS Maternity Poly Elastine Tight Best maternity gym leggings for design Pink Soda Price: £ 22 (was £30) pinksoda.com View offer Description Pink Soda has loads of maternity leggings to browse, and these Pink Soda PSS Maternity Poly ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Features quick dry technology

Has an ultra high-rise elasticated waistband

Form-fitting super stretch fit Cons Only available in one colour

6. Fabletics PureLuxe High-Waisted Maternity 7/8 Leggings Best maternity gym leggings with range Fabletics Price: £ 84 (£18 for VIP members) www.fabletics.co.uk View offer Description Fabletics do some of the most highly recommended gym leggings out there, so it's no surprise that ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Sizes run from a 2XS to a 4X

Come highly recommended

Has concealed pockets Cons Higher price without a membership

7. PUMA Maternity Studio 7/8 Training Leggings Women Best value maternity gym leggings PUMA Price: £ 20 (was £38) uk.puma.com View offer Description Now on offer, the PUMA Maternity Studio 7/8 Training Leggings Women are the best value maternity ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Sizes run from a XS to a 2XL

Two design choices are available

Fantastic value from brand name Cons No reviews

8. Enerful Women's Maternity Workout Leggings Best casual maternity gym leggings Amazon Price: £ 39.95 View offer Description Everyone needs a pair of grey leggings in their wardrobe for those lounge days. They go with ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Loads of different designs to choose from

Made with buttery soft stretch-fit fabric

Moisture-wicking technology Cons May take a while with shipping

9. MP Women's Maternity Leggings in Dark Purple Best supportive maternity gym leggings Myprotein Price: £ 31.99 (was £48) www.myprotein.com View offer Description We just LOVE these MP Women's Maternity Leggings from Myprotein with their flattering fit and ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Super support for bump and back

High performance sweat-wicking fabric

They're squat-proof and totally opaque

10. Reebok Lux Maternity Leggings Best trending maternity gym leggings Reebok Price: £ 50 www.reebok.eu View offer Description These Reebok Lux Maternity Leggings have been everywhere lately, especially as some designs are in ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Has a stretchy and supportive fit

The flatlock seams eliminate chafe

MOTIONFRESH technology Cons Lots of sizes out of stock

11. Buttergene Women's Maternity Active Wear Leggings Best multipack maternity gym leggings Amazon Price: £ 32.78 View offer Description Looking for a few pairs of maternity gym leggings? Look no further. The Buttergene Women's ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Loads of different variations to choose from

Special waist design for support

Made with moisture-wicking fabric Cons May take a while with shipping

12. Seraphine Black Bump to Postnatal Active Leggings Best postnatal maternity leggings Seraphine Price: £ 49 www.seraphine.com View offer Description Hate see-through leggings when you're doing squats? Don't we all. These soft-touch fabric leggings ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Made with soft-touch fabric and a premium matte finish

Can be worn during pregnancy and postnatal

They're squat-proof and totally opaque Cons Other variations out of stock

FAQs

Where to buy maternity workout clothes?

From Gymshark leggings to Sweaty Betty, Lululemon to Adnola, there are loads of brands that do workout clothes well. But while most of these retailers are in the big leagues of gym gear, what about maternity gym clothes?

Brands like Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Fabletics, Myprotein, PinkSoda and Sports Direct have maternity gym leggings up for grabs. Specialist maternity brand, Seraphine has a few options. And of course, you can't go wrong with good old Amazon, or even ASOS and H&M either.

By the way, wondering if Adnola gym leggings are worth it? Our Adnola leggings review has the lowdown.

Are maternity leggings worth it?

In short - definitely. Listen, a pair of ribbed leggings might be your perfect solution for autumn and winter outfit building. But, if you know you're going to get your use out of a pair of maternity gym leggings - and even being pregnant you can't keep you away from the gym or yoga class - then invest in a pair asap.

Because of the design, they allow you and your growing bump loads of room, while fitting your legs without being horribly baggy. Postnatal gym leggings are also a fantastic idea so you're getting use out of them throughout your pregnancy, as well as afterwards. They're a win all round.