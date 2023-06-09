A guide to the best maternity gym leggings

If you're pregnant and looking for the best maternity gym leggings for your workout sessions, then we've got a guide for selecting only the best. We know how hard it is to get the best leggings that fit you properly in all the right places - and that's even without being pregnant.
Too tight and they'll dig in, too loose and they'll roll down. Sometimes, even the hip-to-waist ratio is just completely, well, off. Ugh, it just feels like you can't win. But, maternity gym leggings are designed to fit you and your bump comfortably so you can work out without the added hassle.
Even if you're not hitting the gym, maternity leggings are a fab option to throw on if you're having a can't-be-bothered-with-anything lounge day. Some of them even come with pockets for all of your essentials when you've got your hands full (and you will soon enough!) Luckily, there are even postnatal leggings for after your pregnancy, which means you're really getting use out of them.
heat's best maternity gym leggings at a glance:
Editor's choice: Adidas Maternity 7/8 Yoga Leggings, £38 on Adidas
Best highly rated maternity gym leggings: POSHDIVAH Maternity Workout Leggings, £36.01 on Amazon
Best budget maternity gym leggings: MP Women's Power Maternity Leggings, £18.99 on Myprotein
Maternity gym leggings are usually made from breathable, sweat-wicking fabric so they're guaranteed to be your new fave comfort pair, even for your everyday. So, after the best gym leggings to see you through your pregnancy? We've found the best from Adidas, Amazon and more so that you can attend that yoga session with ease. Here's our faves on the high street to shop now.
SHOP: The best maternity gym leggings
Editor's Choice
www.adidas.co.uk
Description
Having looked everywhere on the internet for the best maternity gym leggings, the Adidas Maternity
Pros
- Sizes run from a 2XS to a 2XL
- AEROREADY material absorbs moisture
- A comfortable stretch-fit
Cons
- One reviewer said the material bobbled
Best highly rated maternity gym leggings
Description
As the maternity gym leggings with the highest ratings, the POSHDIVAH Women's Maternity Workout
Pros
- Thousands of highly rated reviews
- Loads of different designs to choose from
- Special waist design for support
Cons
- May take a while with shipping
Best budget maternity gym leggings
www.myprotein.com
Description
Going fast at Myprotein, the MP Women's Power Maternity Leggings are the ultimate budget maternity
Pros
- Sizes run from a 2XS to a 2XL
- Has concealed pockets
- An affordable price range
Cons
- One reviewer said the length may be long
Best bestselling maternity gym leggings
www.nike.com
Description
The Nike One High-Waisted Maternity Leggings are bestsellers on the website and can be worn
Pros
- Can be worn during pregnancy and postnatal
- Three design choices are available
- Come highly recommended
Cons
- The sizing may run small
Best maternity gym leggings for design
pinksoda.com
Description
Pink Soda has loads of maternity leggings to browse, and these Pink Soda PSS Maternity Poly
Pros
- Features quick dry technology
- Has an ultra high-rise elasticated waistband
- Form-fitting super stretch fit
Cons
- Only available in one colour
Best maternity gym leggings with range
www.fabletics.co.uk
Description
Fabletics do some of the most highly recommended gym leggings out there, so it's no surprise that
Pros
- Sizes run from a 2XS to a 4X
- Come highly recommended
- Has concealed pockets
Cons
- Higher price without a membership
Best value maternity gym leggings
uk.puma.com
Description
Now on offer, the PUMA Maternity Studio 7/8 Training Leggings Women are the best value maternity
Pros
- Sizes run from a XS to a 2XL
- Two design choices are available
- Fantastic value from brand name
Cons
- No reviews
Best casual maternity gym leggings
Description
Everyone needs a pair of grey leggings in their wardrobe for those lounge days. They go with
Pros
- Loads of different designs to choose from
- Made with buttery soft stretch-fit fabric
- Moisture-wicking technology
Cons
- May take a while with shipping
Best supportive maternity gym leggings
www.myprotein.com
Description
We just LOVE these MP Women's Maternity Leggings from Myprotein with their flattering fit and
Pros
- Super support for bump and back
- High performance sweat-wicking fabric
- They're squat-proof and totally opaque
Best trending maternity gym leggings
www.reebok.eu
Description
These Reebok Lux Maternity Leggings have been everywhere lately, especially as some designs are in
Pros
- Has a stretchy and supportive fit
- The flatlock seams eliminate chafe
- MOTIONFRESH technology
Cons
- Lots of sizes out of stock
Best multipack maternity gym leggings
Description
Looking for a few pairs of maternity gym leggings? Look no further. The Buttergene Women's
Pros
- Loads of different variations to choose from
- Special waist design for support
- Made with moisture-wicking fabric
Cons
- May take a while with shipping
Best postnatal maternity leggings
www.seraphine.com
Description
Hate see-through leggings when you're doing squats? Don't we all. These soft-touch fabric leggings
Pros
- Made with soft-touch fabric and a premium matte finish
- Can be worn during pregnancy and postnatal
- They're squat-proof and totally opaque
Cons
- Other variations out of stock
FAQs
Where to buy maternity workout clothes?
From Gymshark leggings to Sweaty Betty, Lululemon to Adnola, there are loads of brands that do workout clothes well. But while most of these retailers are in the big leagues of gym gear, what about maternity gym clothes?
Brands like Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Fabletics, Myprotein, PinkSoda and Sports Direct have maternity gym leggings up for grabs. Specialist maternity brand, Seraphine has a few options. And of course, you can't go wrong with good old Amazon, or even ASOS and H&M either.
By the way, wondering if Adnola gym leggings are worth it? Our Adnola leggings review has the lowdown.
Are maternity leggings worth it?
In short - definitely. Listen, a pair of ribbed leggings might be your perfect solution for autumn and winter outfit building. But, if you know you're going to get your use out of a pair of maternity gym leggings - and even being pregnant you can't keep you away from the gym or yoga class - then invest in a pair asap.
Because of the design, they allow you and your growing bump loads of room, while fitting your legs without being horribly baggy. Postnatal gym leggings are also a fantastic idea so you're getting use out of them throughout your pregnancy, as well as afterwards. They're a win all round.
Samantha 'Sam' Price is a Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Products Writer at heat magazine. In 2021, Sam began her journey as a Storytelling Executive at Closer and heatworld on an internship, creating beauty and fashion content across these brands. It was 2022 when Sam was employed as a Commercial Content Writer writing about Family Life on Yours, Mother & Baby and Spirit & Destiny. Now, she specialises in beauty, fashion and wellness content across many brands.