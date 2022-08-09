  1. Home
Boujee fitness gear that’s all for the ‘gram

If you didn't take a gym selfie, did it really happen?

by Emily Farquhar |
Posted

We’re not saying exercising should be all about the ‘gram, but if it gets you through those gym doors, we aren’t mad. Its important that you feel good, and working out is a great way to do this. Take this up a level with the most instagrammable fitness gear.

Insta stories at the ready as we’re about to run down all the best and boujee fitness gear that’s all for the ‘gram. Think geometric prints, matching workout gear and fitness bundles that you can customise depending on your taste.

And, trust us…. We’ve not used a filter when finding these stunning accessories.

Browse all our favourite fitness bits

Shop Instagrammable fitness gear

1. Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"

Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"

View offer

If a pop of colour is your thang, these Lululemon leggings are just what you need.

2. Lululemon Sculpt Tank Top

Lululemon Sculpt Tank Top

View offer

Light and breathable, you won't ever need to think about those camera (or working out) angles again with this tank top.

3. icyzone Padded Strappy Sports Bra

icyzone Padded Strappy Sports Bra
Amazon

View offer

We're obsessed with this sports bra! We can see it on your story any day of the week.

4. Lululemon Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe

View offer

Ready to charge? Lululemon has just launched this almighty and very versatile shoe.

5. Travel Duffle Gym Bag

Travel Duffle Gym Bag
Amazon

View offer

Pack it in... We think we've found the most Instagrammable gym bag on Amazon and we're living for it.

6. Nike Swimming water dots keyhole cut out back one piece swim suit in black

Nike Swimming water dots keyhole cut out back one piece swim suit in black

View offer

If your gym membership includes use of the pool, this hella cute print is everything. A cheeky snap before a few laps will help you make your feed look fire.

7. TALA Skinluxe High Waisted Flared Legging - Shadow Black

TALA Skinluxe High Waisted Flared Legging - Shadow Black

View offer

We love a flared leg... and there's no better place then to rock one at the gym. Am I right?

8. Lululemon Restfeel Women's Slide

Lululemon Restfeel Women's Slide

View offer

Who doesn't love a sneaky slider after the gym? No words for these.

9. Le Creuset Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Drinks Bottle, 500ml, Shell Pink

Le Creuset Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Drinks Bottle, 500ml, Shell Pink

View offer

Pausing to take a quick pic at the gym? Make sure you stay hydrated with this totally adorable pink bottle.

If you’re feeling yourself, you’re more likely to do more reps, extra floor work or even hit the cardio a bit harder. Fitness gear doesn’t have to be a boring old pair of black leggings – it can be bright, colourful and even match your Insta aesthetic. Now, that’s what we’re talking about!

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

