We’re not saying exercising should be all about the ‘gram, but if it gets you through those gym doors, we aren’t mad. Its important that you feel good, and working out is a great way to do this. Take this up a level with the most instagrammable fitness gear.
Insta stories at the ready as we’re about to run down all the best and boujee fitness gear that’s all for the ‘gram. Think geometric prints, matching workout gear and fitness bundles that you can customise depending on your taste.
And, trust us…. We’ve not used a filter when finding these stunning accessories.
1. Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
If a pop of colour is your thang, these Lululemon leggings are just what you need.
2. Lululemon Sculpt Tank Top
Light and breathable, you won't ever need to think about those camera (or working out) angles again with this tank top.
3. icyzone Padded Strappy Sports Bra
We're obsessed with this sports bra! We can see it on your story any day of the week.
4. Lululemon Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe
Ready to charge? Lululemon has just launched this almighty and very versatile shoe.
5. Travel Duffle Gym Bag
Pack it in... We think we've found the most Instagrammable gym bag on Amazon and we're living for it.
6. Nike Swimming water dots keyhole cut out back one piece swim suit in black
If your gym membership includes use of the pool, this hella cute print is everything. A cheeky snap before a few laps will help you make your feed look fire.
7. TALA Skinluxe High Waisted Flared Legging - Shadow Black
We love a flared leg... and there's no better place then to rock one at the gym. Am I right?
8. Lululemon Restfeel Women's Slide
Who doesn't love a sneaky slider after the gym? No words for these.
9. Le Creuset Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Drinks Bottle, 500ml, Shell Pink
Pausing to take a quick pic at the gym? Make sure you stay hydrated with this totally adorable pink bottle.
If you’re feeling yourself, you’re more likely to do more reps, extra floor work or even hit the cardio a bit harder. Fitness gear doesn’t have to be a boring old pair of black leggings – it can be bright, colourful and even match your Insta aesthetic. Now, that’s what we’re talking about!