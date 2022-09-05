Love Island’s Ekin-Su speaks out after ‘Davide cheating’

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned Love Island 2022 winners last month in a landslide victory over fellow finalists Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page but the pair have been kept apart in recent weeks, with Ekin-Su shooting the campaign for her Oh Polly collection in LA.
While she was away, the couple were rocked by cheating rumours when Davide was caught on camera getting into a cab with two women following a night out in London. While there's no suggestion anything happened between them, fans couldn't help but speculate about the status of Ekin-Su and Davide's relationship.
The soap opera actress turned reality star recently spoke out about the video for the first time and it turns out there's absolutely nothing to worry about. PHEW.
Ekin-Su said, "I mean those videos, we know it’s not true because I was talking to him the whole night. You know the relationship is between me and him and people like to talk.
"The truth behind that is it wasn’t just him, it was a big group, and it just happened to be two girls in a taxi with him and his friend and it just looked wrong, thats all it was.”
"And you know I trust him, he didn’t cheat, and he’s my man," she added to Goss.ie.
Ekin-Su and Davide finally reunited over the weekend after she returned from the States and they took to social media to let fans know they're stronger than ever.
"Finally back with my queen. Together enjoying life," Davide told his followers as he leaned in to give Ekin-Su a romantic peck.
Honestly, could we be any more obsessed with these two?
We're glad to see that at least one Love Island couple are still going strong after Deji Adeniyi's romance with Lacey Edwards fizzled out and Danica Taylor split from Jamie Allen after those pictures of her kissing TOWIE's Roman Hackett came to light.