Love Island’s Ekin-Su speaks out after ‘Davide cheating’

While she was away, the couple were rocked by cheating rumours when Davide was caught on camera getting into a cab with two women following a night out in London. While there's no suggestion anything happened between them, fans couldn't help but speculate about the status of Ekin-Su and Davide's relationship.

The soap opera actress turned reality star recently spoke out about the video for the first time and it turns out there's absolutely nothing to worry about. PHEW.

Ekin-Su said, "I mean those videos, we know it’s not true because I was talking to him the whole night. You know the relationship is between me and him and people like to talk.

"The truth behind that is it wasn’t just him, it was a big group, and it just happened to be two girls in a taxi with him and his friend and it just looked wrong, thats all it was.”

"And you know I trust him, he didn’t cheat, and he’s my man," she added to Goss.ie.

Ekin-Su and Davide finally reunited over the weekend after she returned from the States and they took to social media to let fans know they're stronger than ever.

Ekin-Su and Davide reunited at the weekend after she returned from America ©Instagram/Davide Sanclimenti

"Finally back with my queen. Together enjoying life," Davide told his followers as he leaned in to give Ekin-Su a romantic peck.

Honestly, could we be any more obsessed with these two?