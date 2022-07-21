EXCLUSIVE Dumped Love Island star reveals who Gemma would ‘work well on the outside with’ and it’s NOT Luca

Love Island lovebirds Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have been a couple since they were put together by the public on day one and they’ve been completely besotted with each other ever since, but cracks began to show last week after Billy Brown was seen flirting with Gemma after returning from Casa Amor.

Although Gemma insisted she and Billy – who already knew each other before entering the villa – were “just mates”, Luca kicked off after clips of Billy’s flirty chats with Gemma were played on Movie Night as he fumed, “Trust me when I say, if she wants to f--king play games with me, I'll play with it.”

The pair quickly made up the following day and appear to be back on track but dumped bombshell Josh Samuel Le Grove has admitted that Luca may not be the one for Gemma.

We caught up with Josh, as well as Coco Lodge and Chyna Mills, for the latest episode of heat’s Under The Duvet, where he told hosts Harriet Rose and Chris Taylor that he feels like Gemma could “gel better” with another Islander.

When asked who he thinks is playing a game, Josh said, “I wouldn’t say a game. I feel like some people are comfortable. I feel like maybe there’s people they would gel better with but they’re just not going to take the leap.”

Of course we had to get him to name names and Josh continued, “I already thought that on the outside Gemma and Billy would work well, but obviously from Casa it’s a bit late to try that.”

However, Josh, Coco and Chyna were all in agreement that Luca’s head couldn’t be turned away from Gemma, even following the arrival of two spicy new bombshell girls.