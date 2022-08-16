Luca Bish attends premiere WITHOUT Gemma Owen and the split rumours are rife

Two things are a guarantee following a Love Island final: vicious tea-spilling on more podcasts than you ever knew existed AND split rumours.

Whether our finalists are together, separated, bickering (Davide and Ekin-Su, we're looking at you and love that that rhymed), ghosting one another or chucking each other's belongings out of their gorgeous new-builds, the internet doesn't really care about the truth - it just loves the possibilities.

So, naturally, the internet - namely social media - was always going to be keeping a close eye on this year's youngest couple, runners-up Luca Bish and Gemma Owen, during their first few weeks outside of the villa.

And if it detects the teeniest slither of bait from this pair, the internet will bite. Hard.

So guess what's happened?

Last night, Luca Bish attended Sky's House of the Dragon premiere in Leicester Square, alongside (he wasn't in it, by the way - the new series films in Cornwall and that's a long period of time away from Chester for our Luca) the likes of Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Paddy Considine. The red carpet was full of telly stars (makes us feel all warm and fuzzy in this post-pandemic era), but one star was visibly absent - Luca's girlfriend (we think?), Gemma Owen.

Our first thought was, we're surprised Luca let Gemma out of his sight for a WHOLE evening, after struggling to let her pop to the loo on her lonesome in the Love Island villa. The internet's first thought was – very clearly – the pair have split, as this prem would've been a prime opportunity to give Brand Lemma some serious publicity.

So what's going on? Where was Gem last night and why was Luca playing the showbiz game solo?

Well, here's what social media thinks...

One social media user tweeted, "Gemma looks like she’s always annoyed with Luca #LoveIsland."

Another commenting on the hotel room visible in Gemma's recent Instagram Story (she was alone in a hotel room while Luca was posing for photos on the red carpet), writing, "I wonder if that's her home or a hotel they are both staying at. Either way I'm excited for when Luca asks to be official and what Gemma is coming up with."

Another added, "I’m wondering how it took Luca and Gemma so long to realize they don’t actually like each other."

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: Luca Bish attends the "House Of The Dragon" Sky Group Premiere in Leicester Square on August 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The reality is this pair are in high demand right now. Every content creator in the UK wants a piece of this power couple right now, so there's every possibility Gemma was just busy doing her own thing last night - or she was blooming knackered from all the constant press and travel. We do know for a fact that Love Island finalists do get tired and, as a result, are forced to cancel plans. What? Us? Shady? Never.

Gemma did, however, post an image of herself in a white bikini last night– which we're assuming was from her recent vacay in Portugal – with the caption, "Chilled state of mind."

Having watched these two religiously for two months, we're getting whiffs of a classic Gemma and Luca squabble, tbh. That, or Gemma's just not a Game of Thrones stan.

To be fair to them, Gemma literally just brought Luca on a family trip to Portugal and her Brighton-based boyf is already bantering away with her famous footie father, Michael Owen, publicly on Instagram, so there's every chance the internet could be overreacting to this one.

We know, right? The internet overreacting? Never.