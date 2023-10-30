Big Brother’s Hallie opens up about Kerry backlash

It's safe to say thatBig Brother's Kerry Riches hasn't exactly won over the public during her three weeks inside the Big Brother house; on a scale of Yinrun Huang to Nasty Nick, Kerry is definitely leaning more and more towards the Nick end of the spectrum, but let's face it – love her or hate her – that's what makes her such chuffin' good telly.

AJ Odudu, Will Best and Kerry ©Shutterstock for Big Brother

We don't like to throw the phrase 'villain edit' too lightly, but, yeah...

Saying that, her bond with Hallie Clarke was hero behaviour from day one in our books. We all wanted to befriend look after 18-year-old Hallie the moment she stepped foot in the house, and Kerry emotionally adopted her within hours.

At a time in the show's narrative where it seems like Hallie is one of the only supporters proudly representing Team Kerry (even Olivia Young is starting to have her doubts), we simply had to ask Hallie what she makes of all the Kerry backlash now she's been evicted during a recent press conference.

She flat out told us, "So, I haven't looked too much into it, to be honest."

Hallie ©ITV Pictures

A predictably diplomatic and loyal answer from Team Kerry...

Hallie continued, "But when I heard the 'Get Kerry out' chants it broke my heart for her and her family. I just put myself in her shoes; if my family were to hear that, it would break their hearts. It's something not nice to hear. Kerry put on a brave face, but it's sh*t to hear. You don't want your name to be chanted. You're in there and you're being yourself, so for you to feel like people don't like you for being yourself is a horrible feeling and I feel like she's putting on a brave face. I hope she doesn't go inside her shell. I hope that she still continues to thrive and without me being there."

We have to say, we heard love and respect in that answer.

Kerry ©©ITV Plc

Speaking of her special bond with Kerry, she explained, "Do you know what? It was almost like immediately, me and her just clicked. I could tell she was very genuine towards me and she wanted nothing but the best. It was kind of like a mother/daughter bond. She was honestly so supportive and kind and she wanted nothing but the best; she worried about me, she put me in my place, she told me when I was being a b*tch, like, she was so loving and caring and I feel that's why we got along the most. We opened up to each other – it was just amazing. Our relationship was amazing.

Hallie became the third housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother House on Friday 27 October, after Zak Srakaew and Farida Khalifa.