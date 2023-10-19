Big Brother: Henry Southan’s mum on his ‘instant’ connection with Jordan Sangha

The first couple of weeks of Big Brother have been packed full of drama because, well, it’s Big Brother, but there have been a couple of rays of light throughout all the bickering, fighting and screaming.

Yingrun Huang, the human embodiment of sunshine and rainbows, for example. And then there’s the adorable relationship between Henry Southan and Jordan Sangha, who immediately became best pals from the moment they entered the Big Brother 2023 house.

However, there is a chance that they could be brutally torn apart later this week as Henry is up for eviction alongside Zak Srakaew. Following the news that they’ve been nominated by their housemates, Henry and Zak’s nearest and dearest have spoken out and Henry’s mum’s comments about his relationship with Jordan have warmed our hearts.

Opening up about their close bond, Suzy Southan said, “I was at the launch and as soon as Jordan walked on that stage, I thought Henry's gonna really like him.

“I could just tell there was just something about him and I thought, they're going to get on really well, out of any of them. It was almost instant.”

Suzy also revealed that her favourite moment of the series so far was when Henry and Jordan made up their imaginary children, Tarquin and Harlequin. She added, “I loved that!”

The posh pair have also been referring to one another as their “husband” and viewers have been convinced that things could blossom into a fully-fledged romance.

One fan took to social media to write, “I just know how happy Henry is to be called Jordan’s husband.”

“The Henry/Jordan romance storyline is brewing nicely,” added another, while a third remarked, “Henry got so happy when Jordan called him his husband I adore them so much.”

Henry revealed that he fancied Jordan earlier this in a revealing conversation with Kerry Riches.

“I do feel like I've made a proper connection,” he told her.

He admitted the lawyer was his type and added, “Yeah, I like the humour. You’ve got to make me laugh.”

Just imagine what might happen if Henry manages to avoid eviction...