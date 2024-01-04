Big Brother’s Jordan Sangha teases next career move and it sounds JUICY

2023 was an amazing year for Big Brother fans as the iconic reality show finally returned to our screens after five years and ITV bosses also confirmed that a new series of Celebrity Big Brother – thought to air in March this year – is in the works.

It was a great for the show’s winner, Jordan Sangha, too as not only did he triumph in the Big Brother 2023 final and take home the £100,000 prize money, but he also bagged himself a boyfriend in fellow housemate Henry Southan.

Well, it sounds like Jordan has equally grand plans for 2024 as he’s opened up about what he wants to achieve this year and he’s got some HUGE personal and professional goals.

We might need to go hat shopping as the lawyer-turned-reality TV star has hinted that he could be about to put a ring on Henry, only a few months after they became an official couple.

Jordan seemingly teased marriage plans on Instagram when he uploaded a list entitled “2024 plans” to his Instagram story. And what was top of said list? “Winnie/Henry Sangha Southan (and travelling with him)”.

Winnie is the name of Henry’s dog that visited him in the house, FYI.

By combining their last names, could Jordan be suggesting he’s ready for holy matrimony with Henry? Just imagine how fabulous the wedding would be.

Jordan's got big plans for the rest of the year ©Instagram/@jordan.sangha

Jordan also told his followers that he wanted to “secure an editor for the book [he’s] written”.

Although he’s keeping the full details of the book under wraps for now, Jordan admitted it was “heavy but mildly amusing in parts”.

Unfortunately we’re far too busy bringing you the best showbiz news (you’re welcome) to take on the role of Jordan’s editor, but any book editors read this should definitely reach out. We need Jordan’s book and we need it now.

Oh, and if you haven’t seen Jordan transforming into Timothée Chalamet's Wonka for heat’s Stars Dress Up, you need to check out the pictures IMMEDIATELY. Sterling work, even if we do say so ourselves.