Big Brother’s Matty Simpson looks COMPLETELY DIFFERENT just weeks after finale

AJ, Will and Matty on launch night ©Shutterstock for Big Brother

A new influencer? An Islander we'd forgotten all about? A heat colleague (that would be awkward)? No, no, no, it was none other than the delightful Matty Simpson from Big Brother 2023, sporting a completely new look on his holibobs. And it took us at least four or five seconds to realise that this was indeed the mullet-wielding Matty we'd gotten to know on our screens just weeks ago. You see – a true transformation. So, lower your eyes if they're already up there and correct your cynical attitude...

Since being evicted from the Big Brother (via a brutal af fake letter from home), Matty has taken a side step away from the spotlight, opting to go travelling with his hunky boyfriend, Connor, instead, and from the looks of things, that was totally the right call, as he's gone from hunk to HUNKULES in a matter of weeks – yes, we watched Hercules last night.

Matty sporting a very different look for 2024 ©Instagram/@mattysimps0n

Matty recently shared a topless snap of himself in Costa Rica, sporting a MUCH shorter haircut, a trimmed moustache, a generous amount of chest hair and a new glowing tan, captioning the snap, "POV his view, my view, the view 🥥🐚🦪🦀 and yes.. i’m still alive."

His Big Brother housemates were quick to thirst over him right alongside us, with Hallie Clarke commenting, "MATTY YOUR EYES 😍😍."

Noky Simbani followed suit by writing, "All stunning 😍," with bestie Yinrun Huang commenting, "Sun-kissed couple 💕."

Matty on Big Brother late last year ©Shutterstock for Big Brother

In a previous grid post, Matty updated his fans on his travelling plans for the next few months, writing, "Sorry I’ve been MIA since I got to Costa Rica… there’s not much Wi-Fi. but thats kind of a good thing because it means I’m off my phone a lot more.

"I don’t start doctoring again until August, so from now until then I have no solid plans. I want to see as much of the world as I can in the next 8 months.

"Just me, myself, a boyfriend and a backpack 🎒.

"Connor leaves to go back to work in 3 weeks so I’m gonna try to get from Costa Rica all the way to Mexico City by myself in three months. 2500km by bus/hitchiking/kindness of strangers/trains… let’s see what happens 😮‍💨."

Here's hoping he finds regular Wi-Fi on his travels cause, yeah, swoon. More of this content, please.

Matty, if you're reading this, we must get you in for Torso of the Week when you're back. Drop us a DM when you're done living the absolute dream.

