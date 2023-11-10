Paul Blackburn announces glamorous new job following Big Brother eviction

The concept of time must be bizarre af inside the walls of the Big Brother house. We're in the privileged position of being able to sit in our own homes with full unlimited luxuries like the internet, social media and smart watches and even we can't believe it's been a whole week since Paul Blackburn and Dylan Tennant were evicted from the Big Brother house. It must feel like a lifetime ago for our housemates.

Having interviewed a fair few Big Brother housemates in our time at heat (we're not old, you're old) we know for a fact that time the week outside the house zooms by for evicted housemates; from Big Brother aftercare, to press interviews (juicy stuff, btw – we got the full tea on his relationship with Olivia), to social media work, to collab offers – they're non-stop. And that's certainly been the case for scouser Paul.

Paul Blackburn ©Photo by Sofi Adam for Big Brother/Shutterstock

On top of all the above the somewhat controversial housemate has only gone and bagged himself a new career days seven days after being ejected from the world's most famous house (sorry Buckingham Palace and White House – you'll never win).

Paul recently revealed via a cheeky collab post with modelling agent Fomo Models that he's been added to their books, which isn't the biggest shock as love him or hate him, he was pretty easy on the eyes. Looks like all that shirtless gallivanting paid off, Mr Blackburn.

Paul and Fomo models shared a snap of the BB star leaving the Big Brother house with the caption, "Welcoming fun loving, energetic scouser @paul_blackburn00. With that big smile and twinkle in his eye, he’s definitely the one to watch from the new season of @bbuk we can’t wait to see him shine ✨."

The 23-year-old security guard and boxer came to blows with the likes of Trish Balusa and Noky Simbani in his final few days in the Big Brother house.

One of the biggest storylines of Big Brother 2023 revolved around the love triangle that is Paul, Paul's IRL girlfriend Grace and fellow housemate Olivia Young. Despite Paul and Olivia stressing they are just friends, that hasn't stopped social media from raising an eyebrow and speculating.

Paul ©Shutterstock for Big Brother

