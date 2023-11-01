Hang on, Tom Bryant was on TV BEFORE Big Brother

It was revealed last month that Big Brother contestants Farida Khalifa and Kerry Riches had a number of TV appearances under their belt before entering the most famous house in Britain, and now it's come to light that another Big Brother 2023 housemate has done reality TV before.

While Farida previously competed on Blankety Blank and Come Dine With Me, and Kerry took home £35,000 on Deal or No Deal, Tom Bryant jetted off to Greece for the holiday of a lifetime on another ITV2 show, The Kavos Weekender.

Tom appeared on the show with his pal Liam last year and stayed in the infamous hotel alongside reps David Potts and Jordan Davies.

Big Brother isn't the first time Tom's appeared on TV ©ITV Pictures

During his time in Kavos, Tom mainly spoke out about, err, his mullet... Okay then. He described himself as "well respected" in his hometown of Yeovil because of his hairstyle, even though it was "high maintenance".

He also talked about his job as a butcher, claiming his handmade sausages (not a euphemism) were "the best in the South West".

However, some Big Brother viewers aren't impressed by Tom's reality past and have taken to X - formerly known as Twitter - to voice their opinions.

One wrote, "That’s both Tom and Farida who’ve been on other shows 🤷🏼‍♂️🙃," while another posted, "That's pissed me off. What happened to being every day people? Every day people haven't already been a cast member of a reality TV series."

"Seems to me like majority of the housemates has been on TV before," fumed a third.

Others even speculated that Tom could have a secret ITV2 connection that helped him get on Big Brother.

Tom's mostly avoided the drama in the Big Brother house ©REX/Shutterstock

Tom entered the Big Brother house on day one and has largely flown under the radar, avoiding the drama and is yet to be put up for eviction by his fellow housemates.

But in a pre-entrance interview, Tom claimed he was likely to receive nominations for "potentially offending people".

"My mouth moves faster than my brain," he added.