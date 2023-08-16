EXCLUSIVE Love Island All Stars: Adam Collard HAS been approached – but will only do it on one condition

Love Island legend Adam Collard is hoping it’s third time lucky as he joins Celebs Go Dating to look for love on TV once again following his appearances on Love Island 2018 and Love Island 2022.

Adam shocked us all when he returned to the villa last year, four years after his first stint on the show, but his on-screen romance with Paige Thorne sadly didn’t work out outside the villa and he’s single once again.

Although he’s giving Celebs Go Dating a try, there’s already speculation that Adam could make a THIRD appearance on Love Island as bosses are reportedly in talks with former contestants for an All Stars series rumoured to be happening in January.

There's been lots of rumours that Adam could appear on Love Island All Stars ©ITV Pictures

When we caught up with Adam at the Celebs Go Dating launch party, we had to find out if he would be interested in returning to the villa once again and he revealed that Love Island producers had been in touch.

“They’ve called us,” Adam exclusively told heat, although he doesn’t sound like he’s keen.

“You’ve got to realise, I’m two nil up right now. I feel like I need to give other people a chance first,” he explained.

However, Adam confessed there is one condition on which he would appear on Love Island All Stars: if fellow ultimate bombshell Kady McDermott joined him in the villa.

“If Kady goes on, I’ll go on,” he told us.

Well, Love Island producers, you know what to do.

Adam would only appear on Love Island for a third time if Kady joined him ©ITV Pictures

Following his three dating show appearances, Adam admitted he’s keen to take a step back from reality TV to focus on building his fitness business empire and settling down.

“The next big thing is coming for me. A lot of business and a lot of stuff like that,” he said.

“I actually had the first gym before Love Island, then I opened the second gym. The goal is, in five years’ time, to have five gyms, have a nice wife and not do any more f**king dating shows, to be honest!

“And maybe have five kids and live happily ever after. I as much as anyone else want that, believe it or not. But I’ve got to be honest, right now I’m chasing the five gyms a little bit harder than the other stuff.”