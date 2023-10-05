Anna Vakili reveals secret beef with ‘arrogant’ Love Island host

There have been plenty of Love Island feuds over the years, but we definitely didn’t expect Love Island 2019 icon of icons Anna Vakili to reveal she’s got beef with one of the show’s presenters.

As we all know, Maya Jama fronts the main show and then Love Island: The Morning After podcast hosts Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack join her as regular panellists on sister show Aftersun every Sunday – and it’s Made in Chelsea star-turned-presenter Sam that’s incurred the wrath of Anna.

Speaking on the Sisters in the City podcast, which she co-hosts with her sister Mandi, Anna branded Sam “arrogant” and “rude” as she explained how they’d had an unfortunate encounter.

Anna began, “I’ve never actually met Sam Thompson, I’ve just seen his Instagram videos. They actually gave me so much jokes. They made me laugh.

“Also, he does the Love Island podcast. I know he’s like Love Island’s biggest fan.”

But although he co-hosts the show and is a massive fan, it appears Sam didn’t recognise Anna when she approached him to compliment him on his social media posts.

She continued, “When I saw him, I was like, 'Oh my God, hey! I love your videos they’re so funny’.

“He was like, 'Hey.' He was like, 'Oh, thanks' and walked off. I was like, 'Wow, that was a bit rude’. It’s not even about did he recognise me or not because I don’t really care about that part of it.”

Anna added, “But he was so arrogant. I was obviously with [my boyfriend] and as he was walking off I was like, 'I was even showing my boyfriend your videos and we were laughing.' He’s so fake and arrogant."

Her sister Mandi joked, “He thinks he’s Beyoncé.”

A word of advice for Sam, we wouldn’t mess with Anna – just ask Jordan Hames. We can still hear her shouting, “TWO DAYS!”

But Sam isn’t the only Love Island star that’s rubbed Anna up the wrong way. In a previous appearance on the Murad Merali podcast, Anna admitted that she wasn’t a fan of her Love Island 2019 co-stars Lucie Donlan and Curtis Pritchard.

“I just can't like them as people. Everyone else, there's nothing about them I don't like,” she said.