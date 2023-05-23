Remember Casa Amor’s Bayley Mummery? His new ‘girlfriend’ is STUNNING

Like every Islander EVER, winter Love Island's Bayley Mummery – he was the Surrey-based Casa Amor boy who tried it on with Claudia Fogarty, for those of you scratching your heads rn – is currently living the high life in Ibiza. For those of us who write for heatworld, this means an endless supply of Instagram Stories full of poolside parties, epic club nights, and a load of sparklers and mini fireworks shoved in buckets of overpriced alcohol that they're probably not paying for.

Bitter? Us?

Bayley, however, has his Instagram Stories as an opportunity to lift the lid on his apparent new relationship status while holidaying in Ibiza.

Instagram/@megsmackridge

The winter Love Island bombshell recently posted a handful of cutesy posts to his Instagram Story showing off what we're assuming is a new girlfriend, considering Bayley called the blonde beaut "my darling" in one of the posts.

The girl in the pictures is called Megan Meckridge and she's somehow the spit of Lana Jenkins, Millie Court and Bayley's Casa target, Claudia. In other words, she's stunning.

Now, as we're like, dead professional journalists, we have a responsibility not to assume and analyse all the facts; all facts that might test our theories or even put them to bed, like this snap of Casey and Megan taken way before he ever appeared on Love Island, which suggests the pair could be just friends.

Either way, it's safe to say they'd make a STUNNING couple – like if Millie Court and an edgier Casey O'Gorman got together in a parallel universe. OMG, imagine.

Who is Bayley Mummery?

Bayley was a Casa Amor bombshell. He appeared on winter Love Island.

How old is Bayley Mummery?

Bayley was born on 3 July 1997, which makes him 25 years old.

What does Bayley Mummery do for a living?

He is an operations manager.

Where is Bayley Mummery from?

He is a Surrey boy.

Who did Bayley Mummery have his eye on in Casa Amor?

Before entering Casa Amor, he said, "Samie [ Elishi ], she’s my type to a T. If you asked my mum or dad my type they would literally describe her."

While in Casa Amor, he pursued Claudia Fogarty to no avail.

Are Bayley Mummery and Miles Nazaire friends?

Prior to getting on job in Casa Amor, Bayley, aka Casey 2.0 (with more tattoos and a haircut) had a HUGE reality telly star backing his game on the outside.

Bayley Mummery ©©ITV Plc

Earlier this year, Made in Chelsea's Miles Nazaire AKA Chelsea's legendary lothario took to his Instagram Story to show his support for the Surrey-based Casa boy.

Miles shared Bailey's press shot and wrote, "Our boy is headed to the Island!! Can't wait to see you on it @bayley _ mummery."

Bayley Mummery

After a little digging, we then learned that Bayley was in with Miles's entire bro squad; he's also friends with MIC's David 'Temps' Templer and Charlie Radnedge from Love Island 2022 – they're all thick as thieves.

He's also followed by Love Island stars Mollie Salmon and Chuggs Wallis on Instagram, so it's safe to say he had the backing of a fair few reality stars in the lead-up to winter Love Island.

Does Bayley Mummery have Instagram?

Yep, you can follow him on Instagram at @bayley _ mummery.