Charlie Radnedge reveals hair transformation following Yasmine Zweegers split

It's fairly customary for a newly-single human being to undergo some sort of physical transformation following a break-up. We've all been there; we want to feel sexy again, reinvent ourselves, and show the world we're absolutely fine when we're, well, absolutely not. For celebs with hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of Instagram followers, this behaviour applies tenfold. They've got hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of followers who literally feed on their post-break-up progress. It's not all gifts and fabulous holidays, you know? Anyway, Love Island star Charlie Radnedge is clearly telling the world both 'look at my hair' and 'I'm fine' with his recent hair transformation in the wake of his break-up with Made in Chelsea's Yasmine Zweegers.

And to be fair to him, not only is the snap making us believe Charlie is doing just dandy as a singleton, but he looks REALLY different...in a good way.

Charlie Radnedge (ITV) ©Getty

During his stint on Love Island 2022, Charlie was known for a couple of things; his appalling, greasy, worm dance during the heart rate challenge and his sky-scraping Johnny Bravo hair. To be fair, the short-on-the-back-and-sides and tall-and-curly-on-top look was very in last summer.

Antigoni and Charlie shortly after they were dumped from the villa (ITV)

Following his recent split from Yasmine, Charlie appears to have gone with something quite different and it's completely changed his look – in fact, it's giving single and ready to mingle.

The former Love Island bombshell – who once famously tried to steal Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu from Davide Sanclimenti – appears to have gone for a much higher fade on the back and sides and taken some off the top, too, resulting in a short, wavy, wet look.

Coupled with some thicker stubble, and he's looking like a totally different bombshell on his Instagram story rn.

Instagram/charlieradnedge

Charlie recently joined the cast of Made in Chelsea and started casually dating new(ish) girl Yasmine Zweegers (to the mild disdain of Miles Nazaire), but sadly, as is the case with many a relationship in Chelsea, it just wasn't meant to be.

But who knows, again, this is Chelsea, so they could be back together by the time we publish this story...and then both single again.

Yasmine Zweegers (E4)

Anyway, looking fresh, Charles.

Real estate agent Charlie joined series 8 of Love Island in 2022 as a bombshell on day 17 and despite coupling up with both Ekin-Su and Antigoni Buxton, as well as having eyes for Tasha Ghouri, he failed to find a connection and was dumped from the villa on day 25.

He went on to launch a podcast with bestie Miles Nazaire and briefly appeared on MIC.