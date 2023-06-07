Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s ‘KILLING IT’ as she posts hair transformation

We can only hope that the newest season of Love Island offers up a contestant as iconic as Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The Love Island 2022 winner was a key component in why season nine was as legendary as it was. That was solidified when she crawled across the terrace in a mini dress and high heels to share a cheeky snog with Scottish heartthrob Jay Younger. You would though, wouldn't you?

Not to forget arguing with boyfriend and Italian stallion Davide Sanclimenti at any given moment, Ekin-Su and her unwavering confidence made for marvellous telly.

To be fair, if we look liked Ekin-Su we'd be all kinds of confident as well - especially with her new summer blonde locks.

Taking to her Instagram, the reality star revealed her new ash blonde waves and, naturally, we are obsessed.

Ekin-Su's fans are clearly on the same page as us as they flocked to the comments section to show their adoration for Ekin's new lighter locks.

"Killing it with the stunning hair!!! 🔥," and "Keep the blonde 😍 it looks beautiful," were just some of the compliments the Love Island winner received for her long, blonde waves.

But our absolute favourites include, "Need a new word in the dictionary, 'ekincredible'" and "Icon su is here again."

Take note heat fans, this is the kind of praise we expect on our social media posts from now on.

Ekin also tagged her hairdresser as she posted a selfie on her Instagram story with the caption, "And she's back 😅 @velatozdamar"

Ekin-Su cuts her own hair

Earlier this year, Ekin-Su stunned fans with a dramatic hair transformation after opting to give herself a DIY chop.

Fear not, she didn't cut it off. Well, not all of it anyway. Some things are far too serious to joke about and we wouldn't want to cause any hair-related anxiety - especially when it comes to Queen Ekin-Su's trademark locks.

But, taking to her Instagram story, Ekin did give us just a smidge of fear when she announced, "Excuse the sore throat and cold that I've currently got, but I did something crazy and I cut the front of my hair."

PANIC CENTRAL.

But don't worry she's only gave herself a little fringe and we absolutely loved it when she debuted the shorter look on her story Ekin-Su added the caption, "Lol."

All we can say is that we wished our hair looked that good when we took it upon ourselves to chop our fringe rather than giving us flashbacks to being fourteen and thinking we were Lily Allen.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's dark hair

It wasn't that long ago that Queen Ekin-Su debuted a LUSH new colour and we, obviously, LOVED it. Prior to her Ekin-Su x Oh Polly launch party in London (obsessed), Ekin-Su took to her Instagram story to reveal the shiniest brunette locks (it literally looks like sheets of silk) we've ever seen – and we thought Cheryl was worth it.

Yep, Ekin ditched her signature wavy blonde/brunette two-tone locks for a striking brunette look and we couldn't be more here for it – and so are her fans/subjects.

One fan commented, "The dark hair is good on u Ekin!!"

Another wrote, "So pretty 🤎."

A third tweeted, "HER HAIR IS SO SEXY IM ON THE FLOOR."