Love Island EXCLUSIVE: dumped All Stars expose FAKE couple

In case you were wondering, there's only a two hour time difference between the UK and South Africa, so dumped Love Island: All Stars kings and queens can't even blame sour comments in interviews on jet lag – and they're definitely not flying back in Economy (wipe your brow, Georgia Harrison), so they can't blame it on that either.

As heatworld regulars will already know we're pretty much Ubering our dumped All Stars straight from the runway to our studios atm for a spot of tea-spilling on our new podcast, heat's Under the Duvet, and our latest guests did not hold back. Well, Liberty Poole did, but 'Messy' Mitch Taylor and Hannah Elizabeth came to play during a discussion about how genuine the relationship between Georgia H and Anton Danyluk is.

In case you're playing catch up, Georgia and Anton are currently coupled up and living some Disney fever dream in the South African villa, after literally weeks of being in a friendship couple and Georgia declaring that Anton gave her the 'ick'.

It is quite the U-turn, to be fair, so we were keen to get the insight of those who have seen it first-hand, and just like the nation, erm, the room was split.

While lovely Liberty stated that she thought there was a genuine connection there, Mitch decided to add a little trademark mess to her theory by adding, "I've got a different opinion on that..."

Speaking like a some profound Love Island prophet, Mitch said, "Answer me this, if you get an 'ick' off someone, is an 'ick' reversible? It's not."

Messy, yet prophetic.

He added, "I'm not being a hater, Georgia Harrison and Anton are not real."

Mitch reminded the individuals in our studio that him and Georgia were growing close after his chaotic romance with Liberty, recalling a conversation where Georgia said, "'I've got no sexual chemistry with him.'" Ooft.

He concluded his anti-Anton speech, by saying, "It's either Anton really does like this girl or he's one of the best actors in the world."

Then, in a messy U-turn nobody saw coming, Hannah piped up, not only agreeing with Messy Mitch, but somewhat coming for Georgia, too.

Hannah 'flipped on the love island girlies

She told host Harriet Rose, "I've had conversations with Anton, as a mate, and obviously, I love Georgia as well, but me and Anton were really close in that villa, and I had a conversation with him, where I was like, 'Be careful, Anton.' When Josh and Georgia ended, she made a b-line back to Anton, and I said, 'Anton, be careful.'"

A somewhat stunned Liberty then added, "I do think [Georgia] is genuinely in there to find someone, I just don't think she's used to that sort of treatment from guys."

What a mess – but what did you expect?

For more Love Island goss from the latest dumped Islanders, make sure you listen to heat's Under the Duvet.