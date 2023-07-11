Love Island 2018’s Grace Wardle looks incredible but SO different

It’s somehow been a whopping five years since Love Island 2018 hit our screens and introduced us to the likes of Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham and Megan Barton-Hanson.

As well as those who have become household names, there were also plenty of series four Islanders who we’ve long forgotten about. Josh Mair, anyone? No, neither.

Another name who we have to admit had slipped our minds was Grace Wardle, until recently, that is, when she popped up on our Instagram feed looking VERY different from her time in the villa.

Grace appeared on Love Island in 2018 ©ITV Pictures

Grace was 25 years old when she joined the show as a Casa Amor bombshell alongside the likes of Lavena Back and Savanna Darnell. In the second villa, she struck up a bit of a connection with Dr Alex George and he ended up bringing her back to the main villa.

However, viewers quickly picked up on the distinct lack of chemistry between the pair and Dr Alex eventually decided to recouple with bombshell Alexandra Crane, meaning Grace was cruelly dumped from the villa on day 37.

After leaving the show, Grace went back to her day job as a hairdresser at the Headmasters salon in Crystal Place and she still works there to this day. While her career might not have changed, Grace has definitely switched up her look and now sports PINK hair.

Her short bubblegum pink locks are a world away from the long blonde tresses she had in the villa and we barely recognised her in her latest Instagram snaps, but we have to say Grace is looking FAB lately.

And although she was unlucky in love in the villa, that’s no longer the case for Grace who has been in a relationship with a DJ called Midds for over three years.

We absolutely love to see it.

Who is Grace Wardle?

Grace is best known for appearing as a Casa Amor bombshell on the fourth series of Love Island in 2018.

How old is Grace Wardle?

Grace is currently 29 years old. She was born on 20 August 1993.

Where is Grace Wardle from?

She's from London.

Grace coupled up with Dr Alex George on the show but things quickly fizzled out ©ITV Pictures

What happened to Grace Wardle on Love Island?

Grace entered during Casa Amor and was brought back to the main villa by Dr Alex George. However, the pair struggled to forge much of a connection and Grace was dumped from the villa when Dr Alex decided to couple up with bombshell Alexandra Cane.

What is Grace Wardle's job?

Grace returned to her job as a hairdresser after leaving the villa. She's the owner of the Headmasters salon in Crystal Palace and also works there as a hairstylist.

Does Grace Wardle have a boyfriend?

She does. Grace has been dating a DJ called Midds for over three years.

What is Grace Wardle's Instagram?