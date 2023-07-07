EXCLUSIVE: Dumped Love Island stars expose heart rate challenge scenes that were BANNED

One of the most talked about Love Island moments in every series is the controversial heart rate challenge.

From Mary Bedford's questionable wig to Curtis Pritchard's iconic entrance and of course Danica Taylor putting everybody else to shame, it is always an unforgettable episode and this year was no different.

It also seemed that the producers decided to spend a little bit more dollar on the Love Island 2023 costumes, did you see Ella Thomas's stunning embellished festival ensemble? UNREAL.

But it turns out that just because they branched out with extra spicy costumes the budget didn't cover additional accessories as recently dumped Islander Mehdi Endo revealed the producers weren't open to him adding some sauces to his act.

On a recent episode of heat dates, Mehdi who was dumped from the villa alongside Mal Nicol, opened up about the challenge.

"I had a few ideas in my head the producers were like, 'No you can't do that, you can't do this,'" Mehdi admitted.

Luckily Mal was on hand to demand more info as she quizzed him, "What were you going to do?"

He explained, "I wanted to use, like, whipped cream and stuff and they were like 'Well you can't.'"

That would have made the scene even messier than it already was. Mehdi found himself in hot water when he snogged pretty much every single female Islander much to the disgust of Whitney Adebayo who he was in a couple with at the time.

"So they were like, 'No you can't,' So basically I was, like 'OK.'"

Mehdi wasn't the only one with ideas the producers royally shot down as Mal admitted that she was banned from hollering a certain word at the lads.

"When I walked out I shouted, 'WHO'S ALLERGIC TO CATS?'"

Which is honestly iconic in itself but the Scot went on to explain what she actually wanted to say wasn't allowed.

"I actually wanted to say, 'Who's allergic to pussy? But they wouldn't let me say that."

That one sentence is the reason why Mal should have been an OG Islander from day one, we can't imagine Molly Marsh strolling out in a leopard print two piece shouting:

"WHO'S ALLERGIC TO PUSSY?"