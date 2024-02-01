Love Island: All Stars – WAIT, is this the reason Joanna Chimonides and Georgia Steel fell out?

Love Island: All Stars is a little different to the usual civilian edition. The hair is extra perfect, the egos are extra inflated and we are unashamedly obsessed with the (shock) national treasure that is Anton Danyluk.

The biggest difference? The Islanders are already very well acquainted. Whether it's an ex-boyfriend of three and a half years, a bestie, or someone who ghosted them after a fancy event (looking at you, Casey), the All Stars get a surprise reunion every time a bombshell waltzes in.

In the bog-standard edition of the hit show, this sort of familiarity is very rare. Err, aside from when season nine's Kai Fagan mistakenly shouted "Kim" across the pool at Lydia Karakyriakou.

So when Joanna Chimonides walked into the All Stars villa with Casey O'Gorman, we were a little confused when she seemed to not register who Georgia Steel was. To be honest, their reunion was giving frosty...

Joanna ©©ITV

Weren't they besties? What happened? And why are they now pretending not to know each other?

One confused fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "What’s the beef between Georgia and Joanna cause I swear they were best mates #loveisland."

Georgia Steel ©©ITV

Another added, '"I thought Georgia S & Joanna were friends on the outside, so why haven’t they been near each other?"

Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides - what happened?

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Joanna Chjimonides and Georgia Steel seen attending Oh Polly fashion show during London Fashion Week February 2022 on February 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

With rumours of a 'row' circulating the internet, eagle-eyed fans reckon they've found the very video clip which details what happened.

During a clip of Joanna Chimonides and Kady McDermott's Don't Judge podcast, Joanna started by saying "We cut off a mutual, didn't we?"

Kady replied, "Yes."

UH OH.

Joanna continues, "I kid you not... we can't even speak about it..."

Kady then says, "We cut this girl off and she was trying to make us fall out and she was jealous of our friendship. We just literally one day blocked her on everything and we've known her for years, but it was getting so bad when we were telling our stories, what she was doing, it was so mentally damaging to the point where I blocked on absolutely everything."

However, after some digging, it turns out Joanna and Georgia are still very much following each other on socials, so we're not sure if this was the 'row' in question.

Former Love Island star, Francesca Allen seemed to confirm there was a fallout and told The Mirror, "They were really close, they were friends and then they had a little bit of a row and I don't think they've spoken much since then so I don't know if Jo is going to really care as much to 'steal her man'."

The plot truly thickens. Let's hope Joanna and Georgia can return to their hip-wiggling TikTok videos very soon.