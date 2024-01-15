Love Island’s Kaz Kamwi reveals which Islander she’d freak out over

In case you have been living under a rock and missed it, a new season of Love Island starts on Monday and not just your regular run-of-the-mill series, but a special All Stars series. Very fancy. Very chaotic.

We have even seen snaps of the new house and there is A LOT of gold lamé; it's giving Chris Taylor and his shorts a run for their money.

It's not just the boujeé new villa we have seen photos of but also the promo shots of the returning Islanders, hence the reference to Chris and his shimmering swimwear.

We also managed to catch up with them all before they headed into the villa for a second chance at finding love on the dating show, or third if you are Georgia Steel, Liberty Poole and Toby Aromolaran.

One person who is more than excited about their return to the romance reality TV show is Love Island 2021 contestant, Kai Kamwi and not necessarily for the reason you would be thinking.

When asked who she would like to see back in the villa, Kaz didn't utter the name of a single potential love interest, but instead went straight for her BFF.

“If Liberty is in there I will freak," Kaz revealed, "It’s been so hard [to keep it from her]. I’ll always have [Liberty’s] back. I know she’d have my back, too."

Little does Kaz know Liberty WILL be in the villa. The duo met on season seven of Love Island and the friendship continued to blossom once the series was over and Kaz said as much.

"Our friendship wasn’t just on the show, it carried on," she explained, "So we’ve really seen the frogs each other have been kissing. Mess with her, you’re messing with me.”

Wait till Kaz finds out that Liberty's ex Jake Cornish is also taking part in Love Island: All Stars – is that who she is referring to when she used the word, 'frog'?

They do say you either look like a rat or a frog and it seems that Kaz has identified what category Jake falls into, although we did think people might say 'love rat', but what we do we know, eh?

Love Island: All Stars launches on Monday 15th January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV

