Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford unveils matching tattoos with ‘soulmate’

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford has revealed she’s spontaneously got her first tattoo and it’s dedicated to a very important person in her life.

The reality star and influencer, who rose to fame on the 2021 series of the ITV2 dating show, documented the occasion on social media as she showed herself on a lunch date with her “soulmate” before they decided to get matching tattoos.

So, just who is the person who inspired Lucinda’s ink? A new man? Perhaps one of her Naughty Trio pals Millie Court or Chloe Burrrows? Actually, it’s none other than her mum Nancy.

Lucinda recently gave fans a glimpse of her day out with her mum as they enjoyed lunch at The Ivy, but things soon took a turn as her next post was a video with the caption, “So today we did a VERY spontaneous thing… Our first and only tattoo.”

Lucinda's first tattoo was dedicated to her mum ©Instagram/Lucinda Strafford

She added, “Mum and soulmate @nancystrafford.”

In the video, both Lucinda and her mum could be seen having matching love hearts inked on to their little fingers.

She then shared a close-up of the two tattoos and wrote, “Forever besttiiieee @nancystrafford.”

Lucinda's mum Nancy even got matching ink ©Instagram/Lucinda Strafford

Lucinda’s tattoo isn’t the only change she’s made recently as she also revealed a new hairstyle at the start of the month.

Taking to Instagram, she showed off a new look which featured a fringe and her followers were loving it.

“I love the bangs 😍,” remarked another fan, while Liberty Poole added, “The fringe is giving 👏👏👏.”

Lucinda also showed off the results of composite bonding on her teeth back in February and it left fans divided, with some complimenting her while others insisted she didn’t need the treatment in the first place.