EXCLUSIVE: Dumped Love Island star call out Molly and Zach and OUCH

We're on week three of Love Island and the claws are already out with the dumped Islanders.

In an exclusive interview on heat dates, we spoke to André Furtado and Charlotte Sumner who spoke out about Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble and it's safe to say, Char didn't hold back.

When we asked about Molly and Zach's relationship, Charlotte wasn't completely convinced that they were even a solid couple.

charlotte and zach together. ©ITV

"I mean I never really saw them as that strong anyway. I just feel like I never heard them having deep meaningful conversations," she explained.

"I just felt like it was quite vague, I never saw them laughing together. I mean that might be from what I saw but they've been together a lot but I feel like they just sat their a lot. I used to think, 'do you guys actually speak?'"

Interestiiiing.

Charlotte speaking out comes days after she called out 'b * tchy' Molly during an Instagram Q&A.

molly and zach are currently coupled up ©ITV

To be fair, Molly and Zach haven't really been involved in any drama.

We saw that Molly x Zach x Mitchel Taylor love triangle but wasn't really a triangle. It was more of a straight line between Molly and Zach, with Mitch being a random dot hovering near Molly... Bless him.

Other than that, Molly and Zach have been pretty unproblematic. In fact, we barely see them on the screen...