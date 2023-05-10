Paige Turley spotted on holiday with MIC star following Finn Tapp split

The entire world was shook when Love Island's Paige Turley and Finn Tapp announced their break up earlier this month.

After winning winter Love Island 2020 it looked as though Paige and Finn were end game but after nearly three years together they called it a day and oh did we weep. For what hope do any of us have if one of Love Island's most wholesome pairing cannot make it in the long haul?

The couple may have recently split but both of them seem to be distracting themselves from the heartbreak by venturing off to the states, not together might we add.

Finn is exploring California with Love Island 2022 runner up Luca Bish and we have to admit this was a duo that threw us because what on Earth do these two have in common? Of course they were both on the dating show but not during the same season and it's just not a friendship we ever thought would see the light of day.

But we also thought Paige and Finn were going to get married and live happily ever after, so what the hell do we know?

But if Finn and Luca being travel buddies was a shock it's nothing compared to the partner in crime Paige has bagged herself.

paige and finn in the villa together ©ITV

Sharing a photo on her Instagram grid, not just her story which will come and go in twenty four hours, Paige is spending her time in South Carolina with Made in Chelsea fan favourite Liv Bentley.

We told you it was rogue.

The two reality TV stars posed it up a storm in a gorge photo of them at Myrtle Beach with the caption, "Lock up your fathers🔐".

Liv, of course, split from her now ex-boyfriend Tristan Phipps a few weeks ago and judging by the trailer for next week's episode it looks as though the break up is going to be aired on MIC.

But London born Olivia and Scottish born Paige off gallivanting around America is equal parts random and iconic, it's just like the time we all discovered Love Island 2017 star Montana Brown is besties with Hollywood star Rebel Wilson. What a world we live in.