Made in Chelsea stars confirm romance is back on after ‘drunken night’

The on/off couple first got together in 2020 when their friendship turned romantic when they quarantined together with friends at a Surrey country home but they split last year after a series of rows.

But Olivia and Tristan are officially back on now and have even taken a massive step in their relationship, with Tristan moving into Liv’s flat.

Their romance wasn’t rekindled in the most conventional of ways though, as Liv has revealed a “lap dance” on a “drunken night” led to them getting back together.

She joked to OK!,” All it took was a drunken night in Raffles and a lap dance and we were back together!”

Tristan then revealed he was actually on a date with someone else when he saw Liv for the first time since their break-up as he added, “That’s not what happened!

“I was actually on a date - or a liaison, let’s call it - at that club one night, and then Liv walked in with her friends. I hadn’t seen her in person for around five months and I just thought to myself, 'Oh f--k, I’m still in love with her'."

As for the future, Liv said, “When we decided to get back together this time, we knew we’d be in it for the long run. So, we thought, why delay? It just felt like the right time for us. We’re living together on our own terms now, so it’s been a lot more exciting.

"It would take a serious amount of arguing to break us up now - even if there’s always an abundance of laundry around our flat, or I leave my hair clips everywhere! I can’t imagine now waking up with him every morning - plus he’s a great chef and cooks all my meals."