  1. Home
  2. Celebrity
  3. News

Made in Chelsea stars confirm romance is back on after ‘drunken night’

They’re officially back together and taking a HUGE step

olivia-bentley-tristan-phipps
by Nathan Katnoria |
Posted

Made in Chelsea stars Olivia Bentley and Tristan Phipps have confirmed they’re officially an item once again.

The on/off couple first got together in 2020 when their friendship turned romantic when they quarantined together with friends at a Surrey country home but they split last year after a series of rows.

But Olivia and Tristan are officially back on now and have even taken a massive step in their relationship, with Tristan moving into Liv’s flat.

Their romance wasn’t rekindled in the most conventional of ways though, as Liv has revealed a “lap dance” on a “drunken night” led to them getting back together.

She joked to OK!,” All it took was a drunken night in Raffles and a lap dance and we were back together!”

Tristan then revealed he was actually on a date with someone else when he saw Liv for the first time since their break-up as he added, “That’s not what happened!

“I was actually on a date - or a liaison, let’s call it - at that club one night, and then Liv walked in with her friends. I hadn’t seen her in person for around five months and I just thought to myself, 'Oh f--k, I’m still in love with her'."

As for the future, Liv said, “When we decided to get back together this time, we knew we’d be in it for the long run. So, we thought, why delay? It just felt like the right time for us. We’re living together on our own terms now, so it’s been a lot more exciting.

"It would take a serious amount of arguing to break us up now - even if there’s always an abundance of laundry around our flat, or I leave my hair clips everywhere! I can’t imagine now waking up with him every morning - plus he’s a great chef and cooks all my meals."

WATCH: Habbs, Maeva & James are faced with their most cringeworthy Made in Chelsea moments

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Sorry by Joel Corry