Luca Bish throws shade at Ron Hall following Lana Jenkins split

Prepare yourselves, shade and tea lovers, because this is the most 'heat' story you'll read (and we'll write) all week.

And y'all wanted a twist? It comes courtesy of a somewhat controversial reality star – Love Island contestant/Gemma Owen's ex Luca Bish. We spent the summer of 2022 hard eye-rolling at him and now flash forward a year and we're gagging at the brutal shade throwing.

But let's take a few steps back for a bit of context first; we're getting over excited as per.

Winter Love Island fans won't need us to remind them that golden couple Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins called it quits on their brief relationship in early July after just a few months of dating.

As far as we can tell Ron has been doing a handful of things on repeat following the break-up; trying to become the next Martin Lewis on social media, playing golf, running, and hanging out with Love Island 2022 finalist Luca Bish and winter Love Island bestie Tanyel Revan.

Now, fast forward to September 2023 and Ron has paid his bezzie hairdresser mate Tanyel a visit to have his hair dyed blond Ken-style (he's clearly missing summer as much as us). Both Ron and Tanyel both posted an array of videos and pics all over social media, featuring a bleach-blond Ron, which naturally got LI tongues wagging – including Luca Bish's unpredictably one, apparently.

Ron posted a very influencer-esque Instagram grid snap of himself showing off his new platinum locks with the caption, "B**ch i’m blonde.."

It's giving Barbie and two months too late, but we're still loving it.

It didn't take long for his broski Luca to then comment, "Corrr miss her that much do ya 😂." Luca is, of course referring to Ron's famously blonde ex Lana here and all we can say is SAVAGE.

It seems it's all banter between the boys, though, as Ron quickly replied writing, "Omds 😂😂😂."

That didn't stop Ron's followers from completely losing it in the comments, though.

One follower replied to Luca commenting, "And the winner of the best comment goes to you 😭😂."

Another wrote, "Luca will always be Luca 🤣."

While a third commented, "That made me spit my coffee out FFS." Absolutely samesies.

We're going to need a minute to sit with this one.