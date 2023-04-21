Samie Elishi reveals unaired row with ‘UNGRATEFUL’ and ‘RUDE’ Islander

The winter version of Love Island 2023 may not have been a series full of budding friendships and bromances (besides the Three Musketeers obv) but it sure did have a few hundred fights, it just that apparently NONE of them were aired.

Love Island finalist Samie Elishi took to her Youtube channel to drop some super juicy deets on scenes that didn't quite make the cut (lots btw) and it turns out the Londoner had a run in with a Casa Amor bombshell and it WASN'T Lydia Karakyriakou or Layla Al-Momani (who seemed to have a bit of a row with just about everybody).

samie, sanam, lana and jessie during movie night

Samie explained how she found herself butting heads with one of the bombshell boys and it turns out it with none other than Movie Night mega fan, Martin Akinola.

Answering fans questions Samie started off by saying, "I actually had an off-screen argument with Martin. Martin is the guy that Tanya [ Manhenga ] brought back from Casa Amor."

A truly passive aggressive way to start the story, subtle but bold shade towards Martin and we are here for it.

She went on to say it was "quite petty," but the row lasted "for a couple of days."

What, we hear you ask, did they have such a heated debated about that it lasted more than ten minutes?

"He was complaining about the food."

The meals within the villa seem to be hit and miss with a lot of the Love Island contestants enjoying the dishes and others struggling with what's on offer.

Samie was clearly the former as she stated, "the food was amazing," as she proceeded to explain why Martin made her "frustrated."

“I’m very much someone who is like, ‘Be grateful you’ve got this experience you are here, we are getting fed for free',” the Islander stated, "I was, like, just be grateful. Why are you moaning?"

Perhaps Martin wasn't happy about the lack of popcorn flavours available or maybe they were giving him Propercorn when he's more of a Butterkist kinda guy.

Samie continued her rant, "In my opinion he was being quite rude to our villa producer who I absolutely loved."

From the producers having to jump in when a fight erupted between Tanyel Revanand Olivia Hawkins to this food based feud, we feel like we missed out on many iconic Love Island moments. Do they not know we live for the drama?

Samie finished up by saying her and Martin called a truce but we'll never be besties, "We just agreed to disagree and me and Martin we're never going to see eye to eye, we're very different people."