Samie Elishi exposes ‘BRUTAL’ Love Island producers

by Sarah O'Byrne

One of our favourite Love Island bombshells has branded the producers as 'brutal' when it came to her application process.

Samie Elishi has joined the long line of past-Islanders who have decided to launch a YouTube career and, honestly, we’re grateful for any Love Island insights before the new series begins airing in a couple of weeks (hopefully).

And now Samie's opened up about when she first applied for the show back in 2021 (for series seven), when she was just 21 years old, but her self-tape went completely unanswered.

On her YouTube channel, she said, " [ With ] the whole applying process you've got to fill out a huge form about yourself, answer questions, tell them funny stories. Then you've got to insert a 60 second clip telling the people behind the scenes about yourself.

"You're basically selling yourself for 60 seconds and why you would be good on the show and what you're going to bring to it that no one else has before."

She then went on to explain, "So I did that when I was 21 and it was an epic fail. I didn't get no call back, no Zoom call, I didn't meet anyone, I just had nothing.

"That's another thing about the show it’s a bit brutal. If you apply, you know that you’re not getting on because you don’t hear a thing."

Poor Samie.

How anyone could miss the Islander potential in Samie? We don’t know.

However, that didn't deter the brunette beauty from trying again (and again). The second time she applied, she scored a Zoom call with a producer and thought her dreams of finding love in a luxury villa were about to come true.

“I thought ‘Yep I’m in,’ I’m telling people from work I’m telling my mum, I’m like ‘Yep I’m going on this season’… and then it went dead again, I didn’t hear anything," she told her YouTube fans.

But third time really is the charm and Samie reapplied with the same video that earned her the producers’ attention and was finally approved to be a Love Island contestant.

In the same YouTube video, Samie also revealed that she was potentially going to be an original cast member and she shared the audition tape that successfully bagged her a spot on the winter series of Love Island.

After seeing the video first-hand, we can see why she was chosen. She delivered relatable gems like, “My ideal type looks-wise would be Channing Tatum, personality-wise he just cannot cringe me out [ and ] I’m so easily cringed it’s a problem.”

LOL.