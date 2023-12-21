Love Island’s Tom Clare unveils teeth transformation and WOW

Just when you think 6ft5 Love Island hunk of hunks Tom Clare couldn't get any sexier, he goes and gives his already straight pearly whites a glow-up and unveils a smile that makes us even weaker at the knees for him.

Seriously. We're on the floor. Our knees no longer function because of Tom Clare.

Lest we forget... ©ITV

Tom found fame on this year's winter Love Island and became an instant fan favourite with fans and the villa girls alike for obvious reasons. He made it all the way to the final hand-in-hand with influencer goddess Samie Elishi, but unfortunately, their relationship wasn't meant to be and Tom has spent the majority of 2023 embracing every influencer cliche going with his best mate and housemate, Casey O'Gorman.

One of those Love Island influencer cliches is, of course, getting your teeth done under some sort of sponsorship deal that you plaster all over Instagram – and our Tom has done just that this week.

Tom has been living his best influencer life this year ©(Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Although, Love Island 2023 winner Jess Harding wouldn't be a fan of Tom's new gnashers, as instead of going down the traditional 'Turkey Teeth' route – like so many of his Love Islands pals – Tom opted to go down the Invisalign route instead.

The Love Island star has now reached the end of his treatment and has been showing off his super straight teeth and dazzling new smile on Instagram.

He started by posting a snap (one where he looks directly into your thirsty soul) of his new teeth on his Instagram story, writing, "All those times taking my Invisalign in and out to eat have paid off.

"Couldn't be happier with my teeth, big thanks @drsimonblank."

©Instagram/@tomclare__

He was then all smiles in a video he posted to his fans shortly after, where he said, "I've got a lot of messages just about my teeth. I could not be happier with them. [They've] done an amazing job. Anyone looking to go down the Invisalign route, I can't stress it enough – it's one of the best things I ever did.

"My teeth weren't even that bad before; I had a few little gaps, but they've completely closed up. I'm driving back up north now, back for Christmas with the family; I'm going to be smiling for about three and a half hours, all the way up the M1."

©Instagram/@tomclare__

We're now going to take a 24-hour break from Tom's socials, because this obsession is starting to turn a tad unhealthy.

Not to mention our now dysfunctional knees need a break.