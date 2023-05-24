Love Island’s Charlie Radnedge launches new career

He only just joined the Made in Chelsea crew but already the former Islander has started up his own business and it's all very Charlie.

When he took part in Love Island 2022, Charlie Radnedge's appearance was but a fleeting journey where he coupled up with eventual winner Ekin Su Cülcüloğlu and singer Antigoni Buxton before being dumped just over a week after joining the villa.

Although he failed to find love on the dating show, there is no denying that one thing Charlie did bring to the villa was an UNREAL physique. Who could ever forget that butler in the buff outfit?

We bet Danica Taylor hasn't.

antigoni and charlie in the villa

Like every other Charlie in the world of reality TV; Charlie Wicks and Charlie Frederick to name but a few, Charlie Radnedge is tall, posh, blonde and drop dead gorge. He also happens to be a total gym god and is using his knowledge and experience of the fitness world to start his own online coaching program; Fit With Charlie.

We told you it was on brand.

The reality TV star shared a reel on his Instagram grid where he explained his new work endeavour to his followers, referred to as the '12 week challenge,' Charlie went on to explain everything involved in the new program including meal plans, workout plans and 24 hour support.

"You will be in the best shape of your life whilst still doing the things you enjoy. That's the important thing - none of this restrictive bullshit," he told fans.

To be fair, if there was anybody in the world of celebs who could convince us to get into shape it would be Chelsea's answer to Hercules, Charlie Radnedge.

The new business plan did come as a bit of a shock as we were all under the impression that the Love Island bombshell was focusing on his new life as part of the MIC cast.

charlie in the villa

Charlie joined the SW4 babes in the newest series and has only featured in a few episodes of the show where he has been on a date or two with Yasmine Zweegers.

Although it's a fresh relationship it has been far from smooth sailing for the duo as Charlie's BFF Miles Nazaire has some serious thoughts on the couple and by serious thoughts we mean he is hella jealous. No one can quite work out if Miles is jealous of Yasmine spending time with Charlie or Charlie spending time with Yasmine, either way no one is happy.