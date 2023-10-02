Liv Bentley speaks out amid rumours she’s dating TOWIE lothario

Oh, the love we have for Made in Chelsea's Liv Bentley; it's second only to the love Liv Bentley has had for hunks and hotties across the reality telly multiverse over the years.

This phrase is way too overused, but Liv Bentley's like/lust/love life is absolute goals in the world of 2023 dating.

Liv Bentley ©Channel 4

Part of the reason we love Liv's lovelife so deeply is that we can literally never predict her next move – that's always an iron clad secret between her and Cupid.

Last time we caught up with Liv on Made in Chelsea: Corsica she had recently split with longterm MIC boyf Tristan Phipps and was bringing all kinds of fury down on Yasmine Zweegers for hooking up with Tristan so soon after their very public split. As much as we felt bad for Yas, is was all kinds of iconic and OH SO Liv.

Fast forward a few weeks to the current day and Liv is now batting off rumours that she's rekindled with her forward TOWIE lothario lover, Lewis Bloor (who previously dated Lauren Pope and Marnie Simpson), who she briefly dated back in the summer of 2017. Liv recently posted a new cosy snap of her and Lewis on her grid (Lewis did the same FYI), which of course got Instagram tongues wagging HARD, with fans (including us) wondering whether the reality stars had got back together after all this time.

Spoiler alert: they haven't. Both stars were quick to jump on the comments to stress that they were just catching up as old chums.

Liv commented, "Every time I post a photo with a guy everyone jumps down my throat thinking we’re dating. WE ARE FRIENDS."

While Lewis commented, "So funny everyone has gone nuts, we are old flames and good friends - great to see her and have a proper catch up. No drama 🤙."

Lewis Bloor starred on TOWIE between 2013 and 2016

Okay, but to be fair, guys, you captioned your lovey-dovey snap, "Golden oldie 🤍" and "Love who you love 🫶", so can you REALLY blame the internet here? Just saying.

There are always rumours swirling around about who the MIC cast are dating (particularly our Liv now she's single again); at the moment fans seem think there's a little something going on between Liv and Temps, who is besties with Liv's friend Miles Nazaire, but they claim to just be mates.