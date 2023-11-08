Made in Chelsea’s Yasmine Zweegers reveals cast member she’s NOT friends with

We can't keep up with who is friends with who in the world of Made in Chelsea. What's more is we can't keep up with who is KISSING who.

The finale of last series saw the end of Liv Bentley and Tristan Phipps'relationship, the couple had been together for over three years, but called it a day after deciding they were better off apart.

he couples split at the end of the last MIC series

With that in mind, the new series of MIC aptly titled Made in Chelsea: Corsica because, you guessed it, takes place on the sunny Island of Corsica, was always going to play host to some awkward moments.

We just didn't realise how awkward it was going to get.

Newbie Freddy Knatchbull has already hinted that he tried to woo the ex of Miles Nazaire and it turns out another cast member has their eye on the ex of Liv Bentley.

If you haven't seen the trailer for the new Corsica series then you may have missed the short clip that features Tristan snogging Yasmine Zweegers.

As in the Tristan who has been single for a grand total of 0.2 seconds.

We caught up with Yasmine and asked her how things were between her and Liv, what with Tristan being Liv's ex and them all holidaying together and all.

Yasmine

"Me and Liv actually aren't really friends," she revealed before adding that the kiss almost brought them closer together, "and now I think we are more friendly then we ever were."

But Yasmine admitted she was a little anxious about seeing Liv after she had hooked up with Tristan.

"I was obviously apprehensive because she is a big character," she added.

Now that Ollie Locke-Locke and his husband Gareth Locke-Locke have left the series, Liv is the longest running Made in Chelsea cast member and a fan favourite too.

There is no confirmation whether or not we will see Yasmine and Liv go head to head in the new season but we will find out this weekend as MIC: Corsica airs Sunday 13 August on E4.