Made in Chelsea’s Freddy Knatchbull teases romance with Miles Nazaire’s ex

The cast of Made in Chelsea do like to keep it in the family, don't they?

By family we mean their fellow cast members not their ACTUAL family obviously.

There are a whole host of former and current MIC stars that shares exes and current baes, Jamie Laing recently tied the know with Sophie Habboo who previously dated his pal Sam Thompson.

Newbie, Imogen Bloom is in an on/off relationship with David 'Temps' Templar but also had a fling with Harvey Armstrong.

we're just as shocked as you guys are

Harvey was in a long term relationship with Emily Blackwell but prior to that, he dated Sophie.

That is just a taster of the couples switcheroo the SW4 babes have been involved in, and it turns out that won't be changing anytime soon.

Chatting to heat, Made in Chelsea fledging Freddy Knatchbull offered up some deets on a potential romance with Miles Nazaire's ex Jane Aubrun-Mautin during the Made in Chelsea: Corsica series.

When asked if he found any romance in Corsica, Freddy gave a laugh, "Almost, almost did," before adding, "Actually I take that back. Nowhere near."

Joel & Freddy

Freddy was joined by his friends and co-stars Temps and Miles who he shared a villa with during their trip away.

"I should put myself out there more," he revealed, "The girl I was trying to pursue had another person in her mind."

Compared to Miles who is 27 and Temps who is 33, Freddy is a youngling and admitted that can also be a hindrance.

"They [Temps and Miles] keep saying age isn't a barrier, but it is, I was nineteen in Corsica," he confessed. "As I get older I'm sure it'll change."

He added "Once I get the muscles like these guys as well sh*t will change, I hope."

Freddy & Joel

Freddy's upcoming fling/not so fling with Jane, comes after Miles - who is now loved up with his first official girlfriend in six years - let us in on his holiday romance with French chica Jane.

"I think it was very complicated, it was never 'we are together,' and she did get very emotionally attached.

"It is my mistake because she is very young," he explained.

Meanwhile, Freddy admitted, "She [Jane] was the only girl that was my age. She's gorgeous."

But it turns out flattery won't get you everywhere as the model hinted it didn't quite go to plan.

"You'll see, I did have a go and it didn't play out as I wanted."

Find out what exactly happens in Made in Chelsea: Corsica on Sunday 11 August.