Ella Morgan Clark: ‘Being trans made dating hard’

Diving straight into all the action from the very first episode, the Married at First wedding ceremonies we’ve witnessed so far have brought joy, tears and more than enough cringeworthy moments to last a lifetime.

As viewers are gradually introduced to the class of 2023 this week, we caught up with the cast to see how they’re feeling about being the faces of our latest TV obsession.

The first transgender contestant to ever appear on the series, Ella Morgan Clarks’s motivations for doing MAFS UK are firmly rooted in her identity.

©channel 4

She tells heat, “I’ve struggled to find someone because of my transition. A lot of guys don’t accept it, or you’re seen as someone’s fetish or dirty little secret, and that can really take its toll. I’ve felt like I can’t be picky, as I’m not in a position where a lot of guys want to date me and it’s really knocked my confidence.”

©Channel 4

And, although the 29-year-old clinic consultant is keeping quiet on the outcome of her wedding, she’s more than willing to gush about what she’s gained from the experience saying, “I’ve found some absolute BFFs for life in Peggy [Rose] – my fellow Capricorn – and Rosaline, who’s quickly become one of my favourite people. They really helped me on my journey and I’m so excited for people to see this version of me because I’m so much more sure of myself.”

She adds, “I’ve got big plans: I want to go into fashion and be the first trans person to have an underwear line and I want to keep appearing on TV and being a spokesperson for my community.”