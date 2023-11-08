MAFS’ Ella Morgan Clark reveals next TV move – and Alison Hammond’s a fan

As one of the biggest names to come out of the latest series of Married At First Sight UK, it’s no surprise that Ella Morgan Clark has set her sights on more TV work.

From her turbulent relationship with Nathanial Valentino to the ‘cheating’ scandal with JJ Slater, Ella’s been causing chaos in the experiment (and we love her for it) so we’re not surprised that reality TV producers all over the land are chomping at the bit to snap her up.

However, it seems Ella wants to take a different route once MAFS is over as she’s teased a possible appearance on one of the biggest shows on daytime TV.

Chatting exclusively to heat, Ella let slip plans to appear on This Morning and let’s face it, they do currently have a vacancy following Holly Willoughby’s departure…

The clinic consultant-turned-reality star has been open about her surgery journey and when asked if she feels nervous going under the knife, she told us, “No, I've had so much done. I had my fanny done when I was 20. Like that was the scariest thing I could have had done.

“So because I did that first, everything else for me is just like a walk in the park. It's so easy. My nose was easy. My boobs was so easy. And so no, I actually don't.”

But she was quick to add, “I would more so now because I guess my face is worth more to me now than it was before because I paid so much to be done. So if it gets messed up, I'm a bit like, ‘Oh, God, I won't be asked to go on This Morning with a battered face!’”

Ella could join Alison on the This Morning sofa... ©Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

It turns out Ella’s already got an in at This Morning too as none other than Alison Hammond has slid into her DMs.

“I was gonna say Alison Hammond messaged me last week, which was really nice,” Ella said, name-checking our Al as the “most famous” celeb in her inbox.

But she’s not the only famous face who has reached out to Ella as she revealed, “I've actually got a few. Duncan James from Blue is always messaging me - he is just a beautiful soul. Megan McKenna, Ashley Roberts. Scarlett Moffatt is beautiful. She's always messaging me.

“I mean, all the Drag Race girls. We're all like besties now - A'Whora, Tomara Thomas, Danny Beard.”

Blimey, it’s like a who’s who of our faves in Ella’s DMs.