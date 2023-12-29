MAFS UK’s Jay Howard lifts the lid on ‘mental’ scenes

When a reality TV veteran describes scenes from Married at First Sight as 'mental,' we feel like they really must be crazy.

Especially when that reality TV star is Sophie Kasaei, the Geordie Shore queen is known for her wild ways and has been part of some truly insane telly moments.

this years mafs cast had a lot of rows ©channel 4

Nowadays Soph is all loved up with barber and TOWIE star Jordan Brook and leading a much calmer life, but once upon a time the Newcastle native was doing vodka shots at 7am and having sex on telly. Oh to be a northern twenty something with not a care in the world.

Therefore when Sophie had a bride from this years series of Married At First Sight UK on her new podcast, Unmasked, and was shocked at some of the MAFS revelations we were gripped.

Jay Howard chatted to Sophie about her time on the social experiment turned romance reality TV show and from opening up about her and Luke Worley (not so good FYI) to admitting the wedding budget (also not good) she also revealed deets about filming.

jay chatted to Sophie ©channel 4

"What is the first day like? Is that fully your wedding day on that first filming day?" Sophie asked

"Yeah," Jay admitted.

Yep, you read that correctly. Jay's first ever day of filming for MAFS was the ACTUAL WEDDING.

"I can't believe all this, you know," Sophie gasped, "You've never had a TV in your face before and you're about to get married with camera crew...? What the f**k."

Once again Sophie so eloquently puts our thoughts into words.

Jay and Luke ©channel 4

"I know," Jay agreed, "honestly, it is f***ed."

Is it just us or are Sophie and Jay the same person in a different font? Both funny AF northern girls who fell for Essex lads.

"It's mental," Sophie added.

Jay went on to reveal there were constantly camera crew and cast coming and going as she was being glammed up for her big day to which Sophie replied.

"The whole Geordie Shore crew have seen my vagina more than they've seen their wives, so yeah."

The comment encouraged cackles from both Jay and Sophie with the MAFS star adding, "Literally I was just getting up and walking about. I'm not even bothered. Guys, you've all seen tits."

See what we mean about same person but different font?