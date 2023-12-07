MAFS UK star reveals why they’re snubbing cast get together

The Married At First Sight UK drama is still going strong despite the fact the series finished weeks ago. Not only is there the upcoming reunion – yes there’s so much going on they need two reunions – to look forward to but there’s also that boxing match.

Rival grooms Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle are looking to put an end to their feud once and for all in the boxing ring, with a match set to take place in February.

Luke and Jordan’s castmates have been getting in on the action by pledging their allegiances to Team Luke and Team Jordan respectively on social media, but there’s one bride who has decided to keep out of it altogether.

Shona Manderson, who recently went public with her new boyfriend Matt Pilmoor after unsuccessfully being matched with Brad Skelly during the experiment, has revealed that she WON’T be attending the boxing match like the rest of the cast.

In an exclusive chat with heat, Shona explained, “Oh my god, I am team nobody. I find it highly stressful and I will not be going.”

Shona’s boyfriend Matt, on the other hand, is more than up for it – although he refuses to pick a side.

He told us, “I’m well looking forward to it, but I love the boys. I’m not going to say one or the other.

“All I will say is I’m turning up there as security. I want to be a referee. I want to be there like, ‘Listen, I want everyone in order.’”

MAFS UK boy's Luke and Jordan will settle their feud in the boxing ring ©Channel 4

Luke and Jordan confirmed the fight last month following weeks of taunting each other on social media after Luke was removed from the experiment over his physical altercation with Jordan.

Luke even shared a video of himself mocking Jordan complete with a mop on his head, mocking the Sheffield lad’s hairstyle – which has since undergone a major transformation.

Jordan retaliated with a video of his own, rocking fake tan and a t-shirt with the words “Essex boy” scrawled on it.

We can’t wait to see what happens in the ring…