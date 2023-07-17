MAFS UK’s Matt Murray goes public with new girlfriend following Marilyse Corrigan split

The new series of Married At First UK is just around the corner and we have high hopes for the upcoming season.

If it is anywhere near as eventful as the Australian version that aired earlier on in the year then we're not sure any of us are ready for the chaos.

It's truly one of the most iconic and drama-filled reality TV shows around, the contestants looking for romance aren't afraid to break a few hearts and a couple of vows in order to find their one true love.

One such person who went looking for long term commitment on MAFS UK is barber Matt Murray.

Taking part in the 2022 series, Northerner Matt entered the series mid way through as an "intruder."

Oh we just love the dramz.

He was coupled up with Gemma Rose but the bride and groom were not quite as compatible as one would have hoped for and Matt ended up kissing another bride, Whitney Hughes.

It's giving Love Island.

Whitney and Matt even returned to the series as a brand spanking new couple and lasted all the way to the finish line.

However, fast forward to November 2022, the show had come to an almighty end and Matt was no longer with Whitney but had started up a fresh romance with a MAFS contestant from the 2021 series by the name of Marilyse Corrigan.

Much like Matt, Marilyse had a failed relationship from her MAFS experience. We're sensing a theme here.

In fact Marilyse's 'husband' was accused by viewers of gas-lighting her, not cool.

The last we heard, Matt was dating the MAFS 2021 and former TOWIE star but a recent instagram post from the barber is telling a very different story.

Sharing a selfie with a smiling blonde, Matt's caption is a heart-felt speech declaring his new love, "patient," "understanding," and "supportive."

Matt also stated that, "She's here now and she's the best ❤️" before asking his followers to, "Please save your MAFS related bullshit for another day."

It turns out Matt's new partner is a nurse named Jess and this is the first time he has shared a photo of them together.