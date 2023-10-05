Big Brother 3’s Adele Roberts – where is she now?

Cast your mind back 21 years (yes, 21 chuffin' years) to the year 2002 – oh, what a time to be alive; Buffy was still on the telly, Beyoncé was starring in Austin Powers films, and Big Brother was returning to Channel 4 for a third series.

Little did we know at the time that this particularly epic series of Big Brother would go on to birth some of the show's most iconic housemates ever. And by iconic, we mean Alison Hammond, the late Jade Goody, Alex Sibley, Kate Lawler and Adele Roberts.

These were the early noughties equivalent of Love Island stars and they've never been far from our thoughts and hearts here at heat.

Adele Roberts attends the Pride of Britain Awards 2022 in London, England (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Many of these reality stars went on to become HUGE household names (let's take a minute to appreciate the legendary status of Alison Hammond, aka the new host of Bake Off)/telly royalty.

Take Adele Roberts; she entered the Big Brother house on day 1 as a 23-year-old DJ from Southport and lasted over six weeks locked up with the likes of PJ Ellis and Spencer Smith. Adele was eventually evicted on day 43 in seventh place.

Over two decades later, she's been cast on one of the biggest reality series on the telly. Strictly? No. Love Island? No. Big Brother AGAIN? No. Okay, remember we said ONE of the biggest reality series again.

Adele has been confirmed as the tenth celebrity taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice early next year – joining the likes of World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympic Champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBE, TV personality Miles Nazaire, Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb, comedian and writer Lou Sanders and actor Ricky Norwood.

Adele Roberts is set to appear on the next series of Dancing on Ice ©©ITV

Revealing the news exclusively on Lorraine, Adele said, “It's ‘bricking it on ice’ for me! I think the hardest part is putting myself out there as I usually hide away. I did radio as it's not visual. That’s going to be a big challenge. After cancer I have my life back; I actually can’t wait for the glam!”

Who is Adele Roberts?

Adele is a former Big Brother contestant who appeared on series three. These days, she is a broadcaster and DJ (and, of course, remains one of our biggest reality TV personalities). She has worked for both BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 2. She is now a regular presenter for BBC Sport.

When was Adele Roberts on Big Brother?

Adele entered the Big Brother house for series three on 24 May 2002.

Adele Roberts in 2002

Did Adele Roberts win Big Brother?

No. Adele was evicted on day 43, coming in seventh place overall.

Adele Roberts' most memorable Big Brother moments

When we think of Adele on Big Brother (because, yes, we're that old and think about the noughties that much) we can't help but recall her heated exchange with Jade Goody over a verruca – do yourself a favour and whack that into YouTube. Adele has since spoken out about how she regrets the now infamous BB row, admitting to judging Jade too quickly.

She also bravely came out as bisexual during her stint on the show (obvs not a big deal now – and shouldn't have been then – but certainly was in the year 2002).

Adele left the house after being evicted by the public (receiving 64 per cent of the vote) on day 43 - her exit was one of the series' most notable ‘boo’ moments for an evicted housemate (at the time) – but certainly not the last.

How old is Adele Roberts?

Adele was born on 9 March 1979, which makes her 44 years old.

Is Adele Roberts married?

Adele is not married, but she is engaged to her partner, actor and writer Katie Holderness. The pair met in 2004.

What other reality shows has Adele Roberts taken part in?

Since her stint on Big Brother, Adele has taken part in I'm A Celeb, Celebrity Coach Trip, Sport Relief, and most recently, The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off on Channel 4 for Stand Up to Cancer 2023.

More recently, Adele has been confirmed as the tenth celebrity taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice early next year

Did Adele Roberts have bowel cancer?

Sadly, yes. In October 2021, Adele went public with her diagnosis, confirming that she was undergoing treatment for bowel cancel. In the summer of 2022, she confirmed that she had been given the all-clear and was "cancer-free".

Where is Adele Roberts now?

Adele Roberts (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Quantus Gallery)

She is currently training for the London marathon. She said, "I’ll proudly be representing Nissan UK who are committed to championing diversity and inclusivity - as part of their #PossibilitesProject - and are pushing each day to make this world a better place. Love you guys!

"I’ll also be raising money for the fabulous Attitude Magazine Foundation who support LGBTQ+ causes ranging from children’s hospices to those living with HIV."