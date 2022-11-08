Miles Nazaire opens up on Maeva d’Ascanio and James Taylor relationship: ‘I don’t know if they’re happy’

EVERY reality star and their mum's dog's trainer seems to have their own podcast these days, and frankly, it's getting harder and harder to keep up. Remember when we just had the Kardashians to keep up with? What a steadier time that was for all of us.

Anyway, Made in Chelsea heartthrob Miles Nazaire and Love Island's worst ever stripper, Charlie Radnedge – who are actually besties – have joined forces to release their own podcast called, Playtime, and recently dropped the first episode.

We'll be honest – we weren't expecting much. We anticipated mild lad banter, a plethora of inside jokes, a HEFTY amount of posh hard palate laughing, and a VERY light spillage of Made in Chelsea/Love island tea (not even worth mopping up, tbh). What we got was a TSUNAMI of tea and we were left drenched.

It didn't take long for Miles to bring up his infamous relationship with Maeva d'Ascanio (both are currently starring in Made in Chelsea). If you're an avid viewer of the series, then you'll already know Miles joined the show back in 2018, a couple of months after the pair split. Maeva joined the show later down the line, because DRAMA.

Miles revealed, "I think there’s a lot of rumours that I broke up with Maeva before the show – that never happened. A lot of people don’t actually know what happened; everyone is judging on what they’ve seen on TV. What they’ve seen on TV is not even half of it – they’ve seen the ending.

“I went on the show two months after the break-up with Maeva. Maeva and I, unfortunately, it wasn’t a cheating scandal – it wasn’t anything to do with that. We were just not meant for each other near the end. We had three years together and, to be honest, I’m the one who instigated the break-up because I was really unhappy.”

He then touched on his his true feelings for both Maeva and his former friend James Taylor (who are now an item, engaged and expecting their first child) when he learned they had got together – and honestly, the ep is worth a listen just for that. It's safe to say, Miles didn't brush the coupling off lightly when he first learned how serious it was.

After a serious helping of scorching behind-the-scenes Made in Chelsea tea, Miles revealed his true feelings for Maeva and James RIGHT NOW, saying, "Now, they’ve got a kid on the way, it’s due in like a month, they’re engaged and they’re getting married next year. We’ve had very civil conversations; we respect each other now. We’re not friends, but I’m happy for them."

He then added a rather backhanded compliment, "They’re happy – well, I don’t know if they’re happy; I’m not in their relationship.”

Miles continued, “They’re together, they’ve got this life ahead of them; that’s it. No beef. No problems with James. No problems with Maeva."

No, all sounds fine, tbh.

And just when you thought the passive aggression had sizzled out, Miles – who was close to James in his first seasons on the show, only to later learn he had hooked up with Maeva and the pair were pursuing a relationship - revealed that at least a part of him still believes they got together "in spite of" him.

He concluded, “It may have started in spite of me, to attack me, because he didn’t like me and she wanted to hurt me, but now they’re happily engaged.”

In other news, both Miles and Charlie confirmed that Maeva has an open invitation to guest on their podcast with them, and frankly, that sounds better than Made in Chelsea.

We know how Maeva feels about finding out her co-stars have talked about her in the press, after THAT ARTICLE, but how does she feel about co-stars – who are also ex-boyfriends – and their candid, unedited podcasts?

We're sure we'll soon find out.