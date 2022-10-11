Love Island star looks unrecognisable after ‘wicked’ Halloween transformation

Belle Hassan is best remembered as the Casa Amor bombshell who entered the Love Island villa and turned the head of Anton Danyluk back in 2019 but, outside of the show, she is a make-up artist and regularly shows off her skills on Instagram.

In honour of spooky season, Belle has been sharing Halloween looks and we were left gooped and gagged by her latest transformation into The Joker.

The reality star and influencer looked unrecognisable after slicking back her hair, painting her eyebrows green and lengthening her lips with bright red lipstick to replicate the iconic Batman villain’s signature look.

She uploaded the post on Instagram with the caption, “Jokerrrr #halloweenmakeup #jokermakeup.”

Belle’s followers were loving the transformation, with one commenting, “The final look is wicked 👌🏽”

Another wrote, “Bodied this 🔥🔥,” while a third added, “Amazing! You look stunning here xxx.”

Here's everything you need to know about Belle three years on from her Love Island appearance...

Who is Belle Hassan?

Belle is a make-up artist and reality star who entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell during Casa Amor week in 2019. At the time, she described herself as "funny and flirty" and revealed she would like to make her fellow Islanders laugh during her time in the villa.

Since leaving Love Island, Belle has continued to work as a make-up artist and regularly shows off her skills on social media. Like many of her fellow Islanders, Belle also works as a social media influencer.

How old is Belle Hassan?

Belle is currently 24 years old. She was born on 6 March 1998, making her Pisces.

Where is Belle Hassan from?

Belle is from Bromley in London.

What is Belle Hassan's job?

Before entering the Love Island villa, Belle was a make-up artist. She's continued her job after finding fame and often shares make-up tutorials on her Instagram. Of course, just like the rest of the Islanders she attends events and does PA's.

How can I follow Belle Hassan on social media?

You can follow Belle on both Instagram and Twitter.

Are Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk still together?

After entering the main villa as part of Casa Amor week, Belle immediately set her sights on single boy Anton Danyluk, who up until that point had zero luck on the show. After sharing a bed and giving Anton a back tickle, the pair coupled up and just missed out on the final.

They stayed together post-villa but decided to call it quits five weeks later. It was claimed at the time that Belle had had enough of Anton's partying, with a source telling The Sun, "Belle has seen all the pictures and videos of Anton in Ibiza and now just wants out. She feels he’s disrespecting their relationship and can’t see him changing his ways."

Is Belle Hassan dating Joe Garratt?

Last year, Belle sparked rumours she was dating her Love Island co-star Joe Garratt after they cosied up for a TikTok video and lip-synced a Nicki Minaj song together. Fans couldn't help but point out the chemistry between the two, with one writing, "Kinda ship this ngl,” while another commented, "Wooooooh you guys suit.”

However, Joe cleared up the rumours in the comments section when he wrote, "“Not every day ship guys 👀 sometimes just best mates."

Who is Belle Hassan's boyfriend?

Belle went public with her boyfriend in September 2021 as she shared a loved-up snap of them on holiday on Instagram. Belle didn’t name her new man, but she did tag the words, “b-tch you thought mind your [ business ] ” – a warning to those wanting to have a cheeky stalk. It appears they're still together to this day, although she hasn't posted a picture of her boyfriend to her Instagram grid since June 2022.

Who is Belle Hassan's Game Of Thrones dad?

Belle's dad is Tamer Hassan, who featured in season six of HBO drama Game of Thrones. He played the role of Khal Forzo, a Dothraki soldier who would not accept that Daenerys Targeryen would be his new leader. In an attempt to make him respect her, Daenerys killed the khals and bloodriders by burning them to death.

So, he didn't actually star in the show for that long but it is a fantastic claim to fame.

Speaking of her dad's role, Belle said, "My dad is an actor, Tamer Hassan. He’s been in The Football Factory, The Business, Game of Thrones – he is my link to the famous world."

How did Belle Hassan get on Love Island?

She told Closer that she landed a role on the ITV2 reality show because of her famous dad.

