Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and Andrew LePage reveal ‘bad’ show dumping secret and it sounds AWKWARD AF

by Hannah Mellin and Emily Vierke |

We just love it when our favourite Islanders are down for sharing some show secrets and Love Island 2022's Tasha Gouri and Andrew Le Page definitely didn't disappoint when they recently dropped by for a chat with heat.

Besides the girls and guys not being able to chat during dinner time, random but we kind of get it, Tasha and Andrew admitted that when you're dumped from the villa and have to do the infamous walk of shame it is actually filmed TWICE.

Andrew grimaced when he told us, "If you were dumped from the island you had to do your walk out twice which is quite... the second time I always felt quite bad for whoever was dumped."

Talk about awks. Unless you see yourself as a bit of a Bella Hadid, in which case own that catwalk, baby.

Speaking of models, be sure to check out Tasha and Andrew in our annual Stars Dress Up feature, which is out in our Tuesday 13 December issue. You don't want to miss this, it will be ICONIC.

Tasha and Andrew aren't the only Love Island stars to spill some behind-the-scenes tea on dumpings as series three QUEEN Olivia Attwood previously revealed that what we see on telly is actually COMPLETELY different for the Islanders in the villa.

According to Olivia, the evenings where recouplings and dumpings happen are “intense” and can sometimes go on until 4am.

©ITV

Olivia fessed, "Some of the dumpings can take such a long time. We did some recouplings that went on until three or four in the morning.

"We wouldn't know the time but the producers would be telling us we had to go to bed because it was the early hours of the morning."

She continued, "They're awful, they're worse in real life. On TV, they fill the silences with music but it is so deadly silent, all you can hear is the crackling of the fire.

Speaking in her OK! column, "The villa is in the middle of nowhere so when you're stood there waiting, you can literally hear a pin drop. It's so intense."

2019 Islander Maura Higgins also previously admitted producers forced contestants to re-shoot scenes when they spoke too quietly or "said the wrong words".

She told the Late Late Show Ireland, "Just say, for instance, if a text came through and you weren't loud [ enough ] or if you stumbled on your words, you'd have to re-take obviously."

She added she was one of the main culprits, saying, "Some words I'd say wrong and I had to do it again. That happened a lot, actually."

Olivia, who coupled up with ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes on her series, also admitted that she struggled to write recoupling speeches – especially as they were coupled up for more than four weeks.

"I got stuck a few times and [ the producers ] don't give you anything to say but you can go over it with them," she said.

"When you've been coupled up with the same person for four or five weeks, you do just run out of things to say."

