Save £££ on your fave products with Amazon’s beauty deals

These deals will be LIT. 🔥

by Sophie Knight |
Amazon Prime Day is finally here and we're here to find you the best beauty deals to shop from all your fave brands.

Love a beauty fix but haven’t got the bank balance to allow it? It's the perfect time to stock up on the essentials. From skincare to make-up, hair care and more, the shopping giant has everything you need.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day is back for another year just in time to shop some winter essentials from October the 11th.

You have to be a Prime member to get involved in the deals but let's be honest... who isn't in this day and age? Prime membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for the year, so sign up for a free 30-day trial to experience all the lovely benefits Prime has to offer.

Can't wait to shop? Let's get to it. Shop the latest available beauty deals available now.

Amazon beauty deals

1. FOREO LUNA mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush

FOREO LUNA mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush

View offer

2. CeraVe - SA Smoothing Cleanser for Dry, Rough and Uneven Skin

CeraVe - SA Smoothing Cleanser for Dry, Rough and Uneven Skin

View offer

3. Real Techniques Brightening Concealer Makeup Brush

Real Techniques Brightening Concealer Makeup Brush

View offer

4. Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer

View offer

5. Real Techniques Miracle Powder Sponge - Pack of 2

Real Techniques Miracle Powder Sponge - Pack of 2

View offer

6. Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray

Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray

View offer

7. Panasonic EH-NA98 Nanoe & Double Mineral Advanced Hair Dryer for Reducing Hair Damage

Panasonic EH-NA98 Nanoe & Double Mineral Advanced Hair Dryer for Reducing Hair Damage

View offer

8. Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush Complete Face Set

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush Complete Face Set

View offer

9. Philips Lumea IPL Prestige

Philips Lumea IPL Prestige

View offer

10. Nip + Fab Vitamin C Fix Booster Face Drops

Nip + Fab Vitamin C Fix Booster Face Drops

View offer

11. Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water

View offer

12. Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush

View offer

13. Revlon UniqONE Professional Vegan Leave In Conditioner

Revlon UniqONE Professional Vegan Leave In Conditioner

View offer

14. Garnier Sheet Mask Discovery Collection

Garnier Sheet Mask Discovery Collection

View offer

15. Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

View offer

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

